Roberta “Birdie” Lee Keenan, 86, of Hollywood, MD passed away on January 30, 2019 surrounded by her loving family at Medstar St. Mary’s Hospital in Leonardtown. Birdie was born on July 20, 1932 to the late Alice L. Lyon and Henson Lyon. She was preceded in death by her husband “Shorty” Keenan.

Roberta was known as Grandma Birdie to her grandchildren. She was a homemaker, loved a good cup of coffee and never turned down a sweet (especially McDonald’s Apple Pies). She had her own unique eccentric style and always accessorized her outfits. She loved to shop at the Dollar General and Family Dollar. When she was shopping, she took great pride and joy in selecting just the right gift to pass out at Christmas. Birdie loved celebrating her birthday and all the holidays, but Christmas was her favorite. She loved the family meals that came with the holiday celebrations, she particularly loved oysters, soft crabs, and breaded shrimp. She had a hidden talent and love for painting and left some beautiful pictures for family members to treasure. Birdie loved to talk on the phone, she enjoyed her daily conversations with her family and friends. She was very proud of her grandchildren and loved to tell stories about them and their accomplishments.

Birdie is survived by her loving daughter, Marie K. Pilkerton of Avenue, MD, her two sisters Alice L. Lacey of Abell, MD and Shirley A. Morgan of Maddox, MD, son in law Joseph L Russell Sr. of Abell, MD, her grandchildren Cynthia A. Pilkerton-Baird (Richard Wayne Baind Jr.) of Avenue, MD, Joseph “J.L.” L. Russell Jr. (Becky Goddard) of Abell, MD, great grandchildren Jazzmyn Theresa Pilkerton of Waldorf, MD, Joseph “Joey” William Lloyd Pilkerton, Julianna “Julie” Ivy Susan Pilkerton, and Alexandra “Alley” Mary Jayne Pilkerton of Porter, TX, Rebecca Russell (Kyle Hill), Courtney Russell (Brandon), Destiny Russell, Tiffani Russell (Zac), Anthony Russell and Cody Russell, step great grandchildren JP, Brady and Abbie Goddard, one great great grandchild Leighton Horne.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, brothers Truman Lyon and Alexander “Thummy” M. Lyon, sister Kate E. Harris, her son Saunders (Sambo) Ed Lyon and her daughter Roselie L. Russell, son in law Harry V. Pilkerton Jr, and her grandchild Joseph “Bubba” Pilkerton.

Birdie also leaves behind her second family, the one she lived with and shared many of her holidays. The Dearstine, Cole, Russell, Wathen, Higgs, O’Hara and Cusic families. She had a special place in her heart for the members of these families and loved them dearly, especially the kids and the dogs (the “yellow one” name Remi was her favorite).

In this second family she also leaves to cherish her memory her “niece”, caregiver and shopping partner that walked by her side for the last chapter of her life, Terri Ferguson and her son Hunter Bowles.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, February 5, 2019 from 12:00 PM – 1:00 PM in the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home Leonardtown, MD, where a Funeral Service will be held at 1:00 PM in the Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow in Charles Memorial Gardens Leonardtown, MD. Pallbearers will be; Jeffrey Dearstine, Timothy Wathen, James Morgan, J.L. Russell Jr., Cindy Baird, and Rebecca Russell. Honorary Pallbearers will be; Terrell Dearstine, Krystalee Dearstine and Joseph Lee Russell, Sr.