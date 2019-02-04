Patrick Carney Wood, 73, of Mechanicsville, MD passed away on January 29, 2019 at his residence. Born September 8, 1945, in Leonardtown, MD, he was the son of the late James Gibbons Wood and Lucy Yvonne Cusic Wood. Pat was brother to James Gibbons Wood (Elaine) of Hollywood, MD, Emily Norris of Mechanicsville, MD, Michael Wood (Sue) of Mechanicsville, MD, Quintin Wood (Mary) of Mechanicsville, MD, Gerald Wood of Mechanicsville, MD, Nancy Hall of Mechanicsville, MD, Becky Norris of Morganza, MD, Victor Wood of Mechanicsville, MD, Steve Wood of Mechanicsville, MD, Susan Pullen (Lou) of Ocean Isle Beach, NC, Vivian Downey (Jim) of Mechanicsville, MD, Lynn Wood of Mechanicsville, MD, Sheila Hill (Adrian) of Mechanicsville, MD and Justine Farrell (Jay) of Mechanicsville, MD. Pat is also survived by 27 nieces and nephews and several great-nieces and nephews.

Pat Wood was a lifelong St. Mary’s County resident. He graduated from Margaret Brent High School in 1964. After high school, Pat was employed as a carpenter working alongside his brothers at Wood Construction. Once retiring from carpentry, Pat resumed his duties on the farm as a full time Tobacco Farmer. He was an avid hunter who loved any season of deer hunting or hiding in any goose blind around the farm. He enjoyed gardening, whether it was keeping up MaMa’s Iris garden, planting his favorite marigolds, or simply tending to his massive vegetable garden. Pat especially enjoyed growing pumpkins. He took great pride in entering his farm entries in the county fair. Pat was rarely seen without his camera. He took thousands of pictures throughout the years of the farm, the snow, of every deer, squirrel, baseball trophy, or any other accomplishment of his nieces and nephews. Pat was a devote catholic who loved the church and his family.

Prayers will be recited on February 4, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. in the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home. A mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on February 5, 2019 as 10 a.m. in Immaculate Conception Church with Father Tietjen officiating. Interment will follow in Queen of Peace cemetery. Pallbearers will be his brothers James Gibbons “Son” Wood, Michael Wood, Quintin Wood, Gerald Wood, Victor Wood and Steve Wood. Honorary Pallbearers will be his sisters Emily Norris, Nancy Hall, Becky Norris, Susan Pullen, Vivian Downey, Lynn Wood, Sheila Hill, Justine Farrell and all of his nieces & nephews. Contributions can be made to Mechanicsville Rescue Squad, Hospice of St Mary’s or Immaculate Conception St. Vincent De Paul Chapter.

