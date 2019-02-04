Francis C. Stewart “Turkey”, 73, of Leonardtown, MD passed away on January 31, 2019 in Lexington Park, MD. He was born on October 2, 1945 in Leonard, MD, he was the son of the late Mary Beatrice Stewart and John Henry Stewart. Francis was the loving husband of Theodora Ann Stewart. Turkey is survived by his step daughter Rebecca Johnson of Leonardtown, MD. He was preceded in death by his siblings Joseph Stewart, Albert Stewart, and John Stewart. Turkey attended St. Mary County Public School. He worked for Buddies Disposal.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, February 6, 2019 from 9:00 Am to 10:00 AM in the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home, where a Funeral Service will be held at 10:00 AM in the Funeral Home Chapel with Owen Harrod officiating.

Interment will follow in Charles Memorial Gardens Leonardtown, MD. Pallbearers will be Joseph Young, William Stewart, John Stewart, Rhodie Stewart, Joseph Stewart, and Louis Stewart. Honorary Pallbearers will be Terrell Swales, Montana Knight, Antonio Gordan, Toddrick Daniel, Shaquille Stewart, and Emory Stewart.