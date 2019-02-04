Hoover James Jones, 90, of Hollywood, MD passed away on February 1, 2019 in Leonardtown, MD. Born on November 7, 1928 in Hollywood, MD he was the son of the late Annie Louise Jones and Thomas Jarett Jones. Hoover was the loving husband of Anne Theresa Jones whom he married on August 1, 1959 in Washington, DC and who preceded him in death on May 18, 2014. He is survived by his children; James Bowles (Debi) of Hollywood, MD, Frank Jones (Candy) of GA, Becky Dixon of Hollywood, MD, Timmy Jones (Dana) of Mechanicsville, MD, George Jones of Hollywood, MD, Susan Palmer (Charles) of Mechanicsville, MD and Judy Smith (Billy) of Hollywood, MD. 9 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and his sister Leona Stone of Hollywood, MD. Hoover is preceded in death by his siblings; Thomas Jones, Samuel Jones, Lindy Jones, Ruby Jones, Hilda Jones, Connie Copsey, Amanda Dean, Cecila Morgan, and Evelyn Clements.

Hoover was a lifelong St. Mary’s County MD resident. He served in the United States Army from December 7, 1950 to December 13, 1956. Hoover was employed as a Carpenter for Patuxent Naval Air Station and a number of Home Builders.

Hoover was a loving husband and father. He was loved by all that knew him. He enjoyed anything to do with the water (fishing, crabbing, and oystering). Hoover loved to work in his garden planting vegetables and sharing them with his family and friends. He enjoyed working with his hands; building anything with wood, boats, cabinets, and gun cabinets. Hoover liked to ride around in his golf cart. But most of all he enjoyed spending time with his family.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, February 6, 2019 from 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM with prayers recited at 7:00 PM in the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home Leonardtown, MD. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, February 7, 2019 at 10:00 AM in St. John’s Catholic Church Hollywood, MD with Father Ray Schmidt officiating. Interment will follow in Charles Memorial Gardens Leonardtown, MD. Pallbearers will be; Jason Bowles, Stephen Stauffer, Dale Hall, Jr., Christopher Palmer, William Smith, Jr., and David Yost.

Contributions may be made to Hollywood Vol. Fire Department P.O. Box 7 Hollywood, MD 20636 and/or Hollywood Vol. Rescue Squad P.O. Box 79 Hollywood, MD 20636.

Arrangements provided by Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home, P.A. Leonardtown, MD 20650.