Roger Henry Herrell, 71 of Mechanicsville, MD passed away at his residence on January 30, 2019. Roger was born in Washington, DC on May 6, 1947. He was preceded in death by his father Henry E. Herrell, mother Dorothy E. Hollifield Herrell and sisters Sylvia Herrell and Linda Jones. Roger was drafted into Vietnam war where he fought bravely on the frontline as a paratrooper with the 101st airborne. He worked as a construction asphalt Superintendent for 32 years and supervised the work completed at Fed-Ex Field for his beloved Redskins. In 2005 Roger was blessed with a heart transplant and had a wonderful 13 1\2 additional years with family and friends. Roger loved to play poker, go to the gym and was an avid football fan.

Roger is survived by his loving wife, Patricia M. Herrell; his daughters, Angie Powell (Joe) of Chesapeake Beach, MD, Dana Floyd (Dave) of St. Leonard, MD, Jessie Clevenger (Anthony) of Lusby, MD, Crystal Fisher of Pasadena, MD and eight grandchildren.

Family will receive friends for Roger’s Life Celebration Visitation on Monday, February 4, 2019 from 5pm to 8pm with Words of Remembrance at 7pm at Brinsfield Funeral Home, 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. Interment will be private.

Memorial donations may be made to: Gift of Life Program, 401 N. 3rd Street, Philadelphia, PA 19123.

