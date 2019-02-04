Linda Ruth Smith, 66 of Mechanicsville, MD passed away on January 27, 2019 at her residence in Mechanicsville, MD. Linda was born on July 2, 1952 to the late Harold J. Briggs, Sr. and the late Ida R. Moore in Riverdale, MD. Linda was a homemaker. She enjoyed making jewelry, putting puzzles together, spending time with her children and grandchildren and family members. In the past she loved to race her 71 Roadrunner.

Linda is survived by her husband, Ronald G. Smith, Sr.; her children, Christina R. Hart (Keith) of Mechanicsville, MD, Ronald G. Smith, Jr. (Vicki); grandchildren, Evan J. Hart (Dreama – Destiny), Adam G. Hart (Morgan), Shane T. Smith, Corrine E. Smith, Evander – Reign A. Hart; Raiden – Zander A. Hart; siblings, Harold Briggs, Jr. of Lexington Park, MD, John Briggs of Florida, Curtis Briggs of Callaway, MD, Dennis Briggs of Colonial Beach, VA and Gene Briggs of Prince Frederick, MD.

Family will receive friends for Linda’s Memorial Gathering on Saturday, February 9, 2019 from 10am to 11am with a Memorial Services at 11am at the Encounter Christian Center, 30080 Henry Lane, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622.

Memorial donations may be made to: Hospice of St. Mary’s, P.O. Box 625, Leonardtown, MD 20650.

