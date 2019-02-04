Michael Dean “Mike” Luffey, 65, of Great Mills, MD passed away on January 31, 2019 at his home.

He was born on October 24, 1953 in Leonardtown, MD to Charles M. Luffey of Lexington Park, MD and the late Lois Hanlin Luffey.

Mike was employed with Blazers Construction for many years and later with Honuapo (H-1) as a dedicated and dependable construction foreman. He was a master builder and mason and took great pride in his work. Mike enjoyed working on masonry and building projects for family and friends. As a lifelong St Mary’s County resident he enjoyed fishing, crabbing and baseball. If you didn’t find Mike working on a project he may be found at the ballfield. Mike started playing ball at a young age and later with the Brass Rail Struggler’s baseball team for many years. He later coached women’s softball teams. Mike was an avid Redskins and Nationals fan and enjoyed the thrill of the game. Mike cherished every minute he spent with his grandson Ethan and especially their tractor rides together.

He is survived by his two children, Ross Lane Luffey of Great Mills, MD and Brianne Dawn Luffey of Great Mills, MD; his beloved grandson, Ethan Caleb Shaw of Great Mills, MD. He is also survived by three siblings, Linda Sanner of Lexington Park, MD, Karla Warren of Lexington Park, MD, and Deanna Youdal (Richard) of Lexington Park, MD. In addition to his mother he is also preceded in death by his son Ethan Michael Luffey and brother, Charles Christopher (Chris) Luffey.

Family will receive friends on Tuesday, February 5, 2019 from 1:00 p.m. till 3:00 p.m., with a Memorial Service at 2:00 p.m., at Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650. Interment will be private.

Memorial contributions may be made to American Cancer Society, 405 Williams Court, Ste. 120, Baltimore, MD 21220.

