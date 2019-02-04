Samuel Louis Sherwell, Jr., 76, of La Plata, MD passed away on January 30, 2019 at the Charlotte Hall Veterans Home in Charlotte Hall, MD. He was born on November 10, 1942 in Salisbury, MD to the late Samuel Louis Sherwell, Sr. and the late Vera York Sherwell. Samuel was a police officer for the Maryland State Police (MSP) (1966-1987), the La Plata Police Department (1987-1993, as an officer, and 1993-1999, as chief) and the Charles County Sheriff’s Department (2000-2010) prior to his retirement in 2010. Samuel also served in the U.S. Navy from 1961-1965. He graduated from Wicomico High School, Salisbury, MD in 1961.

As an MSP officer, Samuel also served as a breathalyzer operator and a firearms instructor. He won many awards as an active member of the MSP, and later, the Town of La Plata Police Department Pistol Teams. Samuel earned a Governor’s Citation in 1970 for disarming a distraught man.

Samuel enjoyed duck hunting, fishing, and skeet shooting. He was a member of the National Rifle Association and the Knights of Columbus.

Samuel is survived by his loving wife, Esther Sherwell of La Plata, MD; his children: Stephanie Sherwell of La Plata, MD, Alison Sherwell Robb (William) of Hughesville, MD, Kelly Sherwell of Waldorf, MD; his sister, Rosalie Nichols (Weeden) of Las Cruces, NM; his brothers, Jon Sherwell (Linda) of Salisbury, MD and R. Craig Sherwell (Kathleen) of West Franklin, NH. He also is survived by his brother-in-law, William Norris (Mary), and sisters-in-law, Elizabeth Murphy (William Lightfritz) and Mary Catherine Goode (Frederick).

Family will receive family and friends for Samuel’s Life Celebration on Tuesday, February 5, 2019 from 2pm to 4pm and from 6pm to 8pm with prayers at 7pm at Brinsfield Funeral Home, 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. The Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, February 6, 2019 at 11am at Brinsfield Funeral Home, Charlotte Hall, MD with Deacon Bill Kyte officiating. Interment will follow at St. Mary’s Church Cemetery, 13715 Notre Dame Place, Bryantown, MD 20617.

Memorial donations may be made to: Hospice of St. Mary’s, P.O. Box 625, Leonardtown, MD 20650 or Charlotte Hall Veterans Home, 29449 Charlotte Hall Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622.

Pallbearers will be: officers from the Maryland State Police, the Charles County Sheriff’s Department and the Town of La Plata Police Department.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com