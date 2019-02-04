Barbara Jane Morgan, 86, of Leonardtown, MD passed away February 1, 2019 at St. Mary’s Nursing Center.

Born January 18, 1933 in Leonardtown, Maryland. She was the daughter of the late Frank and Helen Jenkins Alvey.

Barbara is a lifelong reside of St. Mary’s County and a graduate of Margaret Brent High School. She began her career as a switchboard operator worked for the telephone company. She spent many years working for herself as a housekeeper before retiring in 2004. She also spent many years working as an Avon representative. Barbara worked hard and loved life. On January 18, 2008, she married her beloved husband, William Clarence Morgan in Leonardtown Maryland after they met at Cedar Lane Retirement Community. Together they celebrated 10 wonderful years of marriage. She was always available for a game of Skip-Bo or to bake her family a delicious dessert. She enjoyed going to the beach, especially St. Clements Beach. She also enjoyed big band music and dancing. Barbara had a collection of pigs. She loved taking vacations with her family and spending as much time as possible with them, including going to Disney World.

In addition to her beloved husband, Barbara is also survived by her children: Cynthia “Cindy” Burch (Robert) of Compton, Frances Lilley (Lachelle) of Compton, Barbara Bates (Shaun) of Charlotte Hall, and Frederick Lilley (Debbie) of Mannington, WV; her grandchildren: Lisa Carroll, Heather Brock, Bobby Burch, Michelle Harding, Wendy Burch, Jennifer Bates, Kevin Bates and Brandon Bates and 20 great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she is also preceded in death by her son, Gordon Alexander “GA” Lilley and sister, Catherine Spaulding.

Family will require friends on Monday, February 4, 2019 from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. with a Memorial Service celebrated by Deacon Ammon Ripple at 11:00 a.m. at Brinsfield Funeral Home, 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, Maryland 20650. Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601.

Condolences may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., Leonardtown, MD.