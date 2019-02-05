Funeral Arrangements for Charles County Sheriff’s Officer, Cpl. Patrick “P.J.” Mann

February 5, 2019
Corporal Patrick “P.J.” Mann

Corporal Patrick "P.J." Mann

Funeral arrangements for Cpl. Patrick “P.J.” Mann, a Charles County Sheriff’s officer assigned to the School Resource Unit who died on January 24, are as follows:

Viewing: Friday, February 8
10 a.m. – 11 a.m.
Ebenezer AME Church
7707 Allentown Road
Fort Washington, MD 20744

Funeral: Immediately following the viewing
11 a.m.

Interment: Trinity Memorial Gardens
3221 Mattawoman Beantown Road
Waldorf, MD 20601

The viewing and service are open to the public.

A procession will follow after the service from AME Ebenezer Church to Trinity Memorial Gardens.

The traffic route will be East on Allentown Road to Branch Avenue South to East on Mattawoman Beantown Road.

