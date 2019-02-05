Funeral Arrangements for Charles County Sheriff’s Officer, Cpl. Patrick “P.J.” Mann

Funeral arrangements for Cpl. Patrick “P.J.” Mann, a Charles County Sheriff’s officer assigned to the School Resource Unit who died on January 24, are as follows:

Viewing: Friday, February 8

10 a.m. – 11 a.m.

Ebenezer AME Church

7707 Allentown Road

Fort Washington, MD 20744

Funeral: Immediately following the viewing

11 a.m.

Interment: Trinity Memorial Gardens

3221 Mattawoman Beantown Road

Waldorf, MD 20601

The viewing and service are open to the public.

A procession will follow after the service from AME Ebenezer Church to Trinity Memorial Gardens.

The traffic route will be East on Allentown Road to Branch Avenue South to East on Mattawoman Beantown Road.