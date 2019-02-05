St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office & Health Department Now Collecting Medical Sharps

T he St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office, in partnership with the St. Mary’s County Health Department, is now collecting personal medical sharps for safe disposal.

Community members may now safely dispose of medical sharps (such as syringes, lancets, and auto-injectors) as well as expired, unused and unwanted medications in the collection boxes that are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week in the front lobby of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office, located at 23150 Leonard Hall Drive in Leonardtown.

This service is free and anonymous, no questions asked. Please unwrap/remove packaging from all sharps prior to drop-off. For disposal of large quantities of medical sharps, please call the St. Mary’s County Health Department at 301-475-4330.

Household sharps such as needles, lancets, and syringes used for self-administration of insulin and similar medications must be disposed of properly to prevent public health risk. If not properly secured, discarded needles may expose your family, pets and local sanitation workers or emergency responders to needle-stick injuries and potential infection. You can prevent injury, illness, and pollution by properly disposing of these materials.

Drop-off of medical sharps for safe disposal is also available for the community between 9:00 a.m. and 3:30 p.m., Monday through Friday at the following locations:

St. Mary’s County Health Department

21580 Peabody Street in Leonardtown

301-475-4330

St. Mary’s County Health Department Harm Reduction Program Satellite Office

46035 Signature Lane in Lexington Park

301-862-1680

For more information, visit www.smchd.org/medical-waste-and-sharps-disposal/ or call the St. Mary’s County Health Department at 301-475-4330.