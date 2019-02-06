Woman in Wheelchair Assaulted and Robbed in Hollywood

On Tuesday, February 5, 2019, at approximately 7:15 p.m., police responded to Beck Road in Hollywood, for the reported strong-armed robbery.

Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office and Troopers from Maryland State Police responded and arrived on scene to find a female victim stating she had just returned from her Bank when an unidentified male came up to her and demanded all of her belongings.

The victim, who was in a wheelchair, was assaulted by the suspect and robbed of an unknown amount of cash.

The suspect’s description is unknown and fled in an unknown direction of travel. It is unknown if the suspect(s) fled on foot or in a vehicle.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriffs Office continues to investigate the incident, no injuries were reported.

Updates will be provided as they become available.

