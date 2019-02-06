Serious Crash Involving Truck and Commuter Bus Sends One to Trauma Center

On Wednesday, February 6, 2019, at approximately 4:50 a.m., police fire, and rescue personnel responded to the area of Three Notch Road and Baptist Church Road in Mechanicsville, for the motor vehicle accident reported serious, with one possibly trapped

Police arrived on the scene to find a pick-up truck and a commuter bus involved in t-bone style collision.

Firefighters arrived on scene to confirm one patient was trapped but was able to free themselves from the vehicle.

Crews requested Maryland State Highway Administration to the scene due to a large fuel leak.

The driver of the pick-up truck was flown out by Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 to an area trauma center with unknown injuries.

The bus driver was taken to an area hospital with minor injuries. No other injuries were reported.

St. Mary’s County Sheriffs Office continues to investigate the cause of the crash, and updates will be provided when they become available.

