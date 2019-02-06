Charles “Charlie” Clayton Bell, 90, of Lexington Park, MD passed away on January 27, 2019 at Medstar St. Mary’s Hospital.

He was born on March 24, 1928 in Frederick, MD to the late Carl Bell and Helen Snyder.

In September, 1950, Charlie enlisted in the United States Navy and proudly served his country until his separation in July, 1954. During his service he earned numerous awards, including four stars for the Korean War.

On September 17, 1954, he married his beloved wife, Barbara Bell. Together they celebrated over 64 wonderful years of marriage. Charlie retired from Ethan Allan after working as a salesman for fifty years. Charlie loved to take his wife out to dinner theaters and to dance the night away with friends while dressed in his finest clothes. He enjoyed taking cruises with some of his favored locations being Aruba and Bermuda. He was an avid reader of history and had an extensive coin collection. Charlie enjoyed painting landscapes with both oils and acrylics. If you were lucky enough to have him cook you his famous chili or to drink his version of “fish house punch” you should count your blessings.

In addition to his beloved wife, he is also survived by his children: Terri L. Clark (Arthur) of Compton, MD, Patricia Ann Dillman (Steven) of Canandaigua, NY and Rebecca Lee Hofmann (Leo) of Aquasco, MD; three grandchildren, Christopher Hofmann (Amanda), Samuel Hofmann and Nicole Guinn (Jack); and two great-grandchildren, Parker Hofmann and Hudson Hofmann. In addition to his parents he is also preceded in death by his three siblings, Carl Bell, Theresa Bensinger, and Dorothy Jones.

Family will receive friends on Saturday, May 4, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. till 4:00 p.m. at Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650. A Chapel and Graveside Service will be held at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to American Heart Association, 217 E Redwood St, 11th Floor, Baltimore, MD 21202 and the Veterans Support Center of America (VSCOA PAWS), 22121 Royal Oak Road, Quantico, MD 21856.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.