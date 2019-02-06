Uraiwan Lee Leiding, 68 of Accokeek, MD, entered into eternal rest on February 2, 2019. Family and friends will unite on Tuesday, February 12, 2019 for visitation from 9 am – 10 am at Briscoe-Tonic Funeral Home, 2294 Old Washington Road, Waldorf, MD.

Following immediately will be Mass of Christian Burial at 11 am at St. Mary’s of Piscataway, 13401 Piscataway Rd, Clinton, MD 20735.

Interment will be on Thursday, February 14, 2019 @ 1:45 pm at Cheltenham Veterans Cemetery, 11301 Crain Hwy, Cheltenham, MD 20623.