Couple Arrested on Drug Charges at Dunkirk Wawa

February 7, 2019
Maggie Jean Williams, 34, of Lothian and Jason Eric Dobson, 42, of Waldorf

On Thursday,  January 31st, 2019, Deputy Crum of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to the Wawa in Dunkirk for the report of a theft in progress.

The complainant advised they witnessed the suspect, Maggie Jean Williams, 34, of Lothian, shove items in her clothing and retreat to the women’s restroom. Deputy Crum arrived on location and advised Williams she needed to exit the restroom, at which point she did. The complainant then entered the restroom and located several items that Williams attempted to steal but disposed of in another stall. Williams emptied her pockets which revealed glass tubed shaped containers which contained suspected cocaine.

Deputy Crum then escorted Williams outside of Wawa and made contact with the passenger of the vehicle she arrived in. Jason Eric Dobson, 42, of Waldorf, was seen disposing items out of the car window. Deputy Crum heard a solid item hit the pavement next to the vehicle and recovered a metal pipe with burn marks on the end.

Dobson was subsequently arrested for CDS: Possession of Paraphernalia and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center.

A search of Williams’ person revealed a total of 12 clear glass tubes with suspected cocaine residue and one clear plastic pill capsule with suspected cocaine residue. Williams was arrested and charged with CDS: Possession of Paraphernalia then transported to the Calvert County Detention Center.

