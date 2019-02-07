Couple Arrested on Drug Charges at Dunkirk Wawa

The complainant advised they witnessed the suspect, Maggie Jean Williams, 34, of Lothian, shove items in her clothing and retreat to the women’s restroom. Deputy Crum arrived on location and advised Williams she needed to exit the restroom, at which point she did. The complainant then entered the restroom and located several items that Williams attempted to steal but disposed of in another stall. Williams emptied her pockets which revealed glass tubed shaped containers which contained suspected cocaine.
Deputy Crum then escorted Williams outside of Wawa and made contact with the passenger of the vehicle she arrived in. Jason Eric Dobson, 42, of Waldorf, was seen disposing items out of the car window. Deputy Crum heard a solid item hit the pavement next to the vehicle and recovered a metal pipe with burn marks on the end.
Dobson was subsequently arrested for CDS: Possession of Paraphernalia and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center.
A search of Williams’ person revealed a total of 12 clear glass tubes with suspected cocaine residue and one clear plastic pill capsule with suspected cocaine residue. Williams was arrested and charged with CDS: Possession of Paraphernalia then transported to the Calvert County Detention Center.
They won’t even need to change into county issued clothing! Awesome! Thanks for saving us taxpayers a few bucks!
Sad to say I know that boy,knew he would never get right
That is 34? She is aging like milk!
Two warts on the A** of society. This vermin needs to be sent away.
Holy Hell Maggie…. drugs are bad.
Lol crack heads
I”m sorry.. That’s a rough looking 34.
Zombies
Didn’t they get arrested back in November?
When she’s not in jail, she’s out workign them street corners.
The couple that does drugs together, goes to jail together, and dresses together, stays together.
Is that Blanka from Street Fighter?!
This is what you get when you say Beetlejuice three times.
Awesome!
Matching stripes- winning!
If only they would have decided to get jobs, learn a skill, and work their way up in a company when they were younger they wouldn’t have to be POS thieves today. Oh well, I guess partying until you become an addict, relying on others to support you and your addiction, then stealing from others when you burn all your bridges is the path they chose. Look kids, you too could have this glamorous life.
WINNING!!!!!
Is that a Troll or Yoda from Star Wars
Don’t insult Yoda like that
She needs to give some of her hair to him so he can cover that bald knotted head look at that side view
White trash!
Stealing things from the store to sell for crack money. The cycle never ends.
????!!!!……????!!!!