Mother Arrested for Assaulting 9-Year-Old Daughter Twice in One Month

On Wednesday, January 30, 2019, at approximately 3:45 p.m., Deputy Muschette, from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence on North Essex Drive, in Lexington Park, for the report of an assault to a child.

The deputy made contact with the victim, a 9-year-old girl who had bruising to her face. The girl told police that her mother, Misty Ann Morgan, 27, of Lexington Park, had struck her in the face and dragged her down a flight of steps by the hair. She said the incident happened at approximately 2:00 a.m., as a form of discipline.

Morgan was arrested and charged with assault and is currently being held at the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center.

On Wednesday, December 26, 2018, Deputy Snyder from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence on North Essex Drive, in Lexington Park, for the report a disturbance.

The deputy spoke to the victim, a 9-year-old girl who said, her mother and “Godmother” had held her down and slapped her in the face. The “Godmother” was identified as Angela Renee Fowler, 28, of Lexington Park, and the mother identified as Misty Ann Morgan, 27, of Lexington Park. After the assault in the front yard, the girl said she was shoved into the residence by her mother and choked by the neck with both her mother’s hands.

The assault was witnessed by two 9 and 10-year-old boys. The 9-year-old boy tried to stop the assault and was pushed out of the yard by Fowler.

While speaking to the 9-year-old victim, police noticed several injuries to her face in different stages of healing. The victim was also covered in what appeared to be bug bites, and when asked about the marks, said they were bites from roaches that are inside the residence.

St. Mary’s County Child Protective Services were notified of the incident.

Morgan was charged with assault and child abuse

Morgan is due in St. Mary’s County District Court on March 11, 2019, for the most recent charge and on February 8, 2019, for the child abuse and first assault charge.

Fowler was charged with assault by a criminal summons, therefore no booking photo is available, she is due in St. Mary’s County District Court on February 15, 2019, for that charge.

