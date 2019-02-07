Mother Arrested for Assaulting 9-Year-Old Daughter Twice in One Month

On Wednesday, January 30, 2019, at approximately 3:45 p.m., Deputy Muschette, from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence on North Essex Drive, in Lexington Park, for the report of an assault to a child.
The deputy made contact with the victim, a 9-year-old girl who had bruising to her face. The girl told police that her mother, Misty Ann Morgan, 27, of Lexington Park, had struck her in the face and dragged her down a flight of steps by the hair. She said the incident happened at approximately 2:00 a.m., as a form of discipline.
Morgan was arrested and charged with assault and is currently being held at the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center.
On Wednesday, December 26, 2018, Deputy Snyder from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence on North Essex Drive, in Lexington Park, for the report a disturbance.
The assault was witnessed by two 9 and 10-year-old boys. The 9-year-old boy tried to stop the assault and was pushed out of the yard by Fowler.
While speaking to the 9-year-old victim, police noticed several injuries to her face in different stages of healing. The victim was also covered in what appeared to be bug bites, and when asked about the marks, said they were bites from roaches that are inside the residence.
St. Mary’s County Child Protective Services were notified of the incident.
Morgan was charged with assault and child abuse
Morgan is due in St. Mary’s County District Court on March 11, 2019, for the most recent charge and on February 8, 2019, for the child abuse and first assault charge.
Fowler was charged with assault by a criminal summons, therefore no booking photo is available, she is due in St. Mary’s County District Court on February 15, 2019, for that charge.
Now that is real Child Abuse compared to that La Plata HS girl who accused her of child abuse for not buying her stuff and yelled at her once. He father even called the cops when the mother took her phone away. Even the principal and teachers believe her.
I guess Child Abuse is also when you do not get your way or your daddy says it is.
There’s a big difference between discipline and child abuse.
My heart breaks for that little girl.
A grown man hit my daughter in the face and CPS/ st Mary’s police. Did nothing. Told him don’t let it happen again. Meanwhile I had a 6 year old girl with a black eye
No way should a child be with that woman!
She hasn’t even been to court on her 1st charge.
CPS please help this child before it’s too late.
My prayers are with this little girl. These events will scare her for life and cause her so much pain other then the marks you can see. This is not a mother! A mother does not do things like this to there child. She is a monster and deserves to be in jail.
Neither of these POS deserve to have children!
If there is an address that could be sent via PM for the little girl I would like to send aid.
Nasty drug addict POS!! Look at her face, that’s disgusting! She needs a taste of her own medicine. Poor child, I pray they never let that child go back to her.
This girl was living in a roach infested house and being abused by her mother 6 weeks ago! Why are we even talking about it right now?? AGAIN??!!
Typical Southern Maryland justice. Nothing really gets done unless the morgue has to be called! SMDH!!
Exactly!! Revolving doors and a slap on the wrist to go do it again.
This sits heavy on me. Not okay for this girl to go through what she is going through. I have to agree on the comment above mine. Why was she placed back into this home. I guess we will never understand the justice system. Obviously the mother has a mental problem and needs to be properly evaluated. There is no excuse for this behavior. All you can do is pray for this child,and others who are going through the same,but has not been revealed yet.
Judges dont care,thats why they keep letting the criminals out and they keep the revolving door of crime going and put the law abiding citizens at risk.
The only thing that woman (I use the term lightly here) cares about is her drugs (unfortunately I know this from experience). Good to see karma turning around and finally biting her ass. I’m just upset her children where there too deal with all this. I hope they end up somewhere better.
Exzactly… I was in court with this waste of space She was acting inconvenienced by the whole thing . I hope that baby has a better life and they keep this trash away from her.
I’d adopt that child in a heartbeat.
January 30 temperature was about 6 degrees with gusty winds. Pushing a 9-year-old outside should also be counted as child abuse. I hope CPS takes her child away from her.
Disregard my previous comment about temp on January 30. I rereas article and the 9-year-old boy was put in the yard at the Dec. 26 assault. Ms. Morgan has a court date Feb 8 for the December 26 assault, 7 weeks after the first incident. Why was she allowed to get the child back? I hope CPS takes her child away from her and the nasty ‘Godmother.”