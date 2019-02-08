Lexington Park Woman Arrested After Leading Police on Early Morning Car and Foot Chase

On Wednesday, February 5, 2019, at approximately 1:55 a.m., Trooper Michael Posch from the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a black Pontiac Vibe in the area of Norris Road and Chancellors Run Road, in Great Mils.

The vehicle refused to stop and fled at a high speed on to Clipper Drive where it reached speeds of 50 MPH in a residential area. The vehicle ran a stop sign and continued on Chancellors Run Road. While on Chancellors Run Road, the fleeing vehicle passed another Trooper, who was on a traffic stop. The vehicle turned west on Great Mills Road without stopping, lost control and struck the concrete center median, which caused the vehicle to flip over onto its roof.

As Trooper Posch approached the vehicle he observed a female wearing a green shirt, black pants and braided hair exit the vehicle, she was later identified as Tatiana Nicole Young, 18 of Lexington Park. Young attempted to flee on foot but was apprehended after a short foot chase.

Young immediately told troopers that she was not driving the vehicle. Troopers contacted the owner of the vehicle who advised Young and another female had taken the vehicle with her permission, and Tatiana Young was driving when they left.

As a result of the accident, an ambulance was called to the scene, and Young was transported to MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital for further evaluation.

While troopers were at the hospital waiting for Young to be medically cleared, she called a trooper into her room and admitted she was driving, and she ran because the passenger told her not to stop.

After Young was medically cleared, she was released from the hospital and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center where she was charged accordingly.

Tatiana Nicole Young, 18 of Lexington Park, was charged with the following:

False Statement-To Officer (Criminal Charge)

Reckless Endangerment (Criminal Charge)

Dangerous Weapon-Conceal (Criminal Charge)

Driving/Attempting to Drive Motor Vehicle on Hwy Without Req. License and Authorization ·

Attempting by Driver to Elude Uniformed Police by Fleeing on Foot

Attempting by Driver to Elude Uniformed Police by Failing to Stop

Attempting by Driver to Elude Police in Official Police Vehicle By Failing To Stop

Driving Vehicle on Hwy. At Speed Exceeding Limit

Driving Vehicle in Excess of Reasonable and Prudent Speed on Highway

Failure to Control Vehicle Speed on Highway to Avoid Collision

Failure to Display License on Demand

Failure to Display Reg. Card on Demand

Negligent Driving

Reckless Driving

Driver Failure to Obey Properly Placed Traffic Control Device Instructions

Failure to Stop at Stop Sign

Driver Fail to Stop at Flashing Red Traffic Signal Stop Line

Driving Vehicle on Highway with Lamp Device Improperly Displaying White Light From Rear

Fail to Slow to Reasonable & Prudent Speed While Passing a Stopped, Standing or Parked Vehicle

Failure of Driver to Stop, Stay Stopped Upon Approach By Emergency, Police Vehicle Using Signals