Two Structure Fires in Lexington Park Reported Within 30 Minutes of Each Other

On Thursday, February 7, 2019, at approximately 10:10 p.m., firefighters from Bay District, NAS Patuxent River, and Second District responded to 45681 Buckshot Way in Lexington Park, for the reported structure fire with one injured.

Crews arrived on scene to find a single story double-wide trailer with nothing evident from all sides.

Firefighters secured the power to the residence and found a wall socket had burn marks. No injuries were reported and all units went in service when ready.

On Thursday, February 7, 2019, at approximately 10:35 p.m., firefighters from Bay District, NAS Patuxent River, and Second District responded to 46185 Radford Lane in Lexington Park, for the reported apartment fire.

Crews arrived on scene to find a small fire in the kitchen, the occupant of the home stated she had a lit candle on the stove and when she poured water on it to put it out, it suddenly combusted resulting in a fire. Firefighters advised the fire was out prior to their arrival.

