Leigh Kreider Pickell, “Pop-Pop”, 81 of Leonardtown, MD formerly from Quarryville, PA passed away on February 4, 2019 in Leonardtown, MD. Born on January 20, 1938 in Quarryville, PA he was the son of the late Blanche K. Pickell and Carl W. Pickell. Leigh is survived by his children; Scott Pickell of Leonardtown, MD and Karen Ruffin of Brandon, MS. As well as his longtime companion Josephine Spalding of Mechanicsville, MD. Grandchildren; Haley Ruffin, Will Ruffin, Sarah Ruffin and Andrew Ruffin. Siblings; Thelma Cusic and Arlene Tennison.

Leigh moved from Quarryville, PA to St. Mary’s County MD in 1946. He graduated from Margaret Brent in 1955 and from the University of Maryland in 1960 with a Degree in Horticulture. Leigh served in the United States Army for 2 years from 1961-1963. He was stationed at Frankfort Germany, where he was a Sharp Shooter and Medic. Leigh was employed as a City Forrester for Public Works in Washington, DC, retiring in 1993 after 29 years of service. He enjoyed history, gardening, fishing, and was an avid fan of all sports especially Philadelphia sports teams.

Special thanks to the people and caregivers at St. Mary’s Nursing Center and Hospice of St. Mary’s for their excellent care, support and friendship during his time there. Also special thanks to Dr. S. Patel and Dr. Shah and Associates for his care over the years.

The family will receive friends on Friday, February 8, 2019 from 2:00 PM – 3:00 PM in the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home Leonardtown, MD where a Funeral Service will be held at 3:00 PM in the Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor John Wunderlich officiating. Interment will be private.

Contributions may be made to Leonardtown Vol. Rescue Squad P.O. Box 299 Leonardtown, MD 20650.