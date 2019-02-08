June Lorraine Farrell, 74, of La Plata, MD passed away on February 4, 2019 in Washington, DC. She was born on June 22, 1944 in Washington, DC to the late Estella Phillips and Willard Phillips. June was the loving wife of Charles Farrell whom she married on February 5, 1982 in Upper Marlboro, MD. June is survived by her children Kenneth Carpenter of Silver Spring, Robert Carpenter of Waldorf, MD, Amy Carpenter of Gaithersburg, MD, and 1 Granddaughter. Along with her siblings Willard Phillips, Jr, and Mary Jane Mcrae. She was preceded in death by her son Franklin Carpenter. Siblings Nancy Mauney, Estelle Casteel, and Clyde Phillips.

She moved from West Lanham Hills, MD to St. Mary’s County, MD in November of 1999. June was a bus driver for Prince George’s County Public School for 25 years, retiring in June, 2006.

The family will receive friends on Monday, February 11, 2019 from 5:00 PM 8:00 PM with prayers recited at 7:00 PM in the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home Leonardtown, MD. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at 10:00 Am in Sacred Heart Catholic Church Bushwood, MD with Father Samuel Plummer officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.