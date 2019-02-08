Samuel “Sammy” Aloysius Cusic, 75 of Helen, MD, passed away on February 7, 2019 in Leonardtown, MD. Born on October 12, 1943 in St. Mary’s County MD, he was the son of the late Annie Gertrude Cusic and Thomas Wilmer Cusic. Samuel is survived by his siblings; Frances Cecelia Wood of Leonardtown, MD Joseph Wilmer Cusic (Mary) of Mechanicsville, MD, William Franklin Cusic and Dorothy Jean Wathen all of Helen, MD. He was preceded in death by his siblings; James Bernard Cusic, Thomas Allen Cusic and Shirley Teresa Cusic. He graduated from Margaret Brent High School in 1963, and was a lifelong St. Mary’s County MD resident. Samuel worked as a grocery store clerk and was a farmer. He enjoyed listening to country music, singing, and dancing.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, February 13, 2019 from 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM with prayers recited at 6:45 PM in the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home Leonardtown, MD. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, February 14, 2019 at 12:00 PM in St. Joseph Catholic Church Morganza, MD with Father Keith Woods officiating. Interment will follow in Queen of Peace Cemetery Helen, MD.