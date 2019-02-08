Brenda Jean Kuhn, 76, of Frederick, MD, passed away on February 4, 2019 at Frederick Memorial Hospital. Brenda was born on January 27, 1943 in Lenoir, NC, to the late Raymond Keller and the late Flora Inez Haas. Brenda was a Secretary at White Marsh Elementary School prior to retiring in 1991.

Brenda lived most of her life in St. Mary’s County. She loved to sing and was a member of the Mt. Zion UM choir with her sister Pat for many years. She was also and avid cook and an excellent baker who loved to travel and spend time with her sisters.

Brenda was preceded in death by her husband of 8 years, Levi Kuhn and grandson Ethan Chewning. She is survived by sons, David Chewning (Donna), Kenneth Chewning, Sr. and Robert Chewning (Audra); her sisters, Patricia Ramey (Grady) and Faye Kangas (Gail); six grandchildren and six great grandchildren.

Visitation will be on Monday, February 11, 2019 from 10am-11am at Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622 with a Funeral Service at 11am with Pastor Steve Humphrey officiating. Interment will follow at Mt. Zion United Methodist Church Cemetery, 27108 Mt. Zion Church Road, Mechanicsville, MD 20659.

Memorial donations may be made to: Mt. Zion United Methodist Church

