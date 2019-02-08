Mary Dean Krishnamurty, 78, of Mechanicsville, MD passed away on February 4, 2019 at St. Mary’s Nursing Center in Leonardtown.

She was born on October 27, 1940 in Taft, California to the late William David Egenhoff, Jr. and Linnie Idean Stephens.

On June 1, 1962 she married her beloved husband, Goteti Bala Krishnamurty in Los Angeles, California. Together they celebrated over 38 wonderful years of marriage. Mary also lived in Franklin, NC from 2002 to 2014, where she had many meaningful friendships. She moved to Maryland in 2014 to be closer to family. Mary was a fiercely independent woman who, after receiving her Masters Degree in public health, became a microbiologist. She worked for LA County in the public health sector for 18 years. She enjoyed traveling the world, which included India, Thailand, Spain, and Indonesia. She was an avid reader of mysteries and books about spirituality. Mary was a beautiful seamstress and made clothing for herself and family. She found relaxation and peace in creating beautiful quilts, embroidery, and knitting.

She is survived by her children: Rama Gehris (Allen) of Mechanicsville MD, Shanti Krishnamurty (Michael), of Stockbridge GA and Goteti Krishna (Madhu) of San Ramon, CA; her grandchildren: Miranda Gehris, Brandon Gehris, Cecilia Gehris, Greyson Krishnamurty-Baerman, Aleck Krishnamurty-Baerman, Isha Goteti and Niana Goteti and two nieces: Tammy Herrstrom and Wendy Slegh. In addition to her parents she is also preceded in death by her husband, Goteti Bala Krishnamurty and brother Philip Blackwell.

Family will receive friends on Saturday, February 9, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., with a Memorial Service celebrated by Chaplain James Gibbons Walker at 11:00 p.m. at Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650. In celebration of Mary’s humor dress code is a joke/novelty t-shirt or brightly colored clothing.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mt. Zion United Methodist Church, 27108 Mt. Zion Church Road. Mechanicsville, MD 20659 Re: Hungry Team.

