Kyle Lee Akers Redman, 30, of Hollywood, MD passed away February 4, 2019 at his home.

He was born December 27, 1988 in Leonardtown, MD to Joanne Amy Redman Cook of Hollywood, MD and the late Kevin Lee Akers of Hollywood, MD.

Kyle attended Great Mills High School and then obtained his GED. After high school, he began working as a carpenter for East Coast Construction. Due to his superior work ethic and quality of workmanship, he quickly rose to a supervisor position within the company. He spent nine years there before deciding to relocate to Tennessee. He only spent a few months in Tennessee before deciding to return to Maryland. Kyle was an avid hunter and loved to go fishing. He took several trips to North Carolina to go deep sea fishing. He also enjoyed visiting his life-long friend, Korie Langley (Danielle) in Tennessee. He was close to his family and enjoyed spending time with them, especially his brother and best friend, Dale Redman.

Kyle is survived by his mother, Joanne Redman Cook of Hollywood, MD. In addition to his loving mother, Kyle is also survived by his grandmother, Beverly Lubin of Hollywood, MD, his brothers; Dale Redman of Leonardtown, MD and Samuel Wescott of Hollywood, MD, his aunts and uncles; Jeanette Redman Witkowski (Ron) of Lusby, Jeff Redman (Wendy) of Hollywood, Juanita Thorstensen (Donna) of Leonardtown, Janet Johnson of Mechanicsville, MD, Karen Svoboda (John) of Piney Point, MD, and Terry Akers of West Virginia. Kyle is preceded in death by his father, Kevin Lee Akers of Hollywood, MD, his uncle James “Jimmy” Redman of Hollywood, MD, and his grandparents; Roy Akers of West Virginia, John “Buster” Redman of Lexington Park, MD, and Frances Norris Redman of Lusby, MD.

Family will receive friends for Kyle’s Life Celebration on Saturday, February 9, 2019 from 2:00 to 5:00 p.m., with a Memorial Service celebrated by Deacon Ammon Ripple at 3:30p.m., at Brinsfield Funeral Home, 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, Maryland 20650. Interment will be private.

