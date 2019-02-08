William E. ‘Bill’ Willett, 62, died on Saturday, January 26, 2019 at his home on Bensville Road in a tragic fire. As ever, his faithful K-9 companion Lolo Pupperella was by his side.

Bill recently retired from James R. Willett & Sons, custom home builders, where he worked with his father, brothers, and a sister.

Bill was preceded in death by his mother Evelyn Tippett Willett and his son William Robert ‘Little Billy’ Willett. He is survived by his loving daughter Grace Ann Willett, his father James R. Willett (Kathy), his brothers, Pat, Michael (Terry), Mark (Melissa), and Keith (Kelly), his sisters, Kathy Johnson, Debbie Willett-Brensinger (Dave), and Judy Hamilton (David), as well as many wonderful nieces and nephews.

Bill grew up in a large and very extended family on a farm lovingly called Willettville located on Billingsley Road in White Plains, Maryland. Owned by his grandparents, Walter and Opal Willett, many uncles, aunts, and cousins grew up there working and playing hard together, and each looked out for the other. It was in Willettville that Bill developed his great love of the outdoors. There was always a menagerie of wild animals kept as pets. Wonderful summers were spent at Nana and Uncle Bill’s on Dyer Road in Newburg, Maryland, boating, fishing, and crabbing.

In addition to Bill’s passion for hunting and fishing was his great love of music. He was an accomplished musician from a young age, and his amazing talent for playing the guitar only grew as time passed.

Our dear son, brother, father, and great friend will truly be missed. Heaven has welcomed a very special man.

Friends will be received on Tuesday, February 12, 2019 from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm for visitation and fellowship with a Memorial Service at 6:30 pm at the Raymond Funeral Service, P.A., 5635 Washington Avenue, La Plata, Maryland 20646. Interment will be private.

Memorial contributions for Bill’s daughter Grace may be sent to 4160 Columbia Park Road, Pomfret, Maryland 20675.