Robert “Bob” Harris Wolfe, 84

Robert “Bob” Harris Wolfe, age 84 of Clinton, Maryland, died on Friday, February 1, 2019 at Southern Maryland Hospital in Clinton, Maryland.

Bob was a U.S. Navy veteran and retired C&P/Bell Atlantic/Verizon Telephone Company and U.S. Air Force Civilian Communications Manager. Bob was married to Agnes “Cricket” M. Hill on April 12, 1958. They lived the majority of their married life of 60 years in Clinton, Maryland. Bob loved spending time with family and friends. He also enjoyed camping, boating, baking, cruises, wood-working, and visiting Key West . He never met a stranger and was always willing to lend a helping hand.

He was the son of Daly M. Wolfe and Margaret Harris Wolfe. In addition to his parents, he was also predeceased by his daughter, Debra Marie Wolfe and his siblings, Daly L. Wolfe, Sue Anne Harrell, Edward M. Wolfe, and Douglas M. Wolfe.

He is survived by his wife, Agnes “Cricket” Wolfe; his daughters, Karen A. Jenkins (Scott) and Linda W. Hofe (Jason); his son, Robert E. Wolfe; and his grandchildren, Matthew W. Garcia, Emily R. Welch (Dylan), Zachary R. Jenkins, and Chelsea L. Jenkins. He is also survived by three great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

Friends received on Saturday, February 9, 2019 from 9:30 AM until time of Funeral Service at 11 AM at Raymond Funeral Service Chapel, 5635 Washington Avenue, La Plata, Maryland 20646. Interment to follow at Holy Ghost Issue Catholic Church Cemetery, 15848 Rock Point Road, Newburg, Maryland 20664.

Memorial contributions in Bob’s name are asked to American Cancer Society, PO Box 22718, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma 73123-1718.