Michael Joseph Horrell, 65

Michael Joseph Horrell, age 65 of Waldorf, Maryland, died February 6, 2018 at his residence.

Michael worked in car sales for 30 plus years at car dealerships and most recently at Prince Frederick Jeep & Dodge and was a Veteran of the U.S. Army. He was a member of Free Masons and A.A. In his youth, he was a tug boat captain in Florida. He dabbled in politics and enjoyed watching and playing football with his youngest grandson. “He never missed a meal”.

He was the son of Vernon A. Horrell and Virginia W. Stuckey Horrell. In addition to his parents, he was also predeceased by his son, David M. Horrell and his brother, Jackie F. Horrell.

He is survived by his wife of 20 years, Marie Quade Horrell; his step-son, Teddy Brown (Stacey); his brothers, Richard V. Horrell and James F. Horrell; his sisters, Pamela J. Myers (Frank), Cynthia L. Sita (Tommy), and Linda; his grandchildren, Philip, Tyler, Trey, Andrew, and Kirestin; and many nieces and nephews.

Friends received on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 from 10:30 AM until time of Funeral Service at 12:30 PM at Raymond Funeral Service Chapel, 5635 Washington Avenue, La Plata, Maryland 20646. Interment to follow at Maryland Veterans Cemetery, 11301 Crain Highway, Cheltenham, Maryland 20623.