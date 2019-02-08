Lisa Michelle Newton, 49

On Thursday, January 10, 2019, Lisa Michelle Newton, a very compassionate wife, loving and caring mother of two, passed away at the age of 49.

Lisa was born October 22, 1969 in Maryland to John Robert Jury and Doris Jean Jury. Lisa graduated from Bowie High School in 1987. On September 22, 1989 Lisa married Walter Thomas (Tom) Newton in an intimate ceremony in Key West, Florida. She gave birth to her first son, Thomas John Newton (28) in 1991, shortly thereafter to her second son, Joshua Dale Newton (21) in 1997. Lisa earned a degree in Medical Laboratory Technology from Indian River State College in Fort Pierce, Florida in 1996. For over 25 years, Lisa worked for several doctors and hospitals in Florida and Maryland, eventually working her way to Evening Shift Supervisor at Calvert Memorial Hospital.

Lisa was a very tender and loving person who adored children and helping others through their struggles. Her passion for humanity enabled people to feel comfortable when she was near. Lisa loved baking and had a talent for baking cakes, pastries, and desserts. Lisa found joy when she was on the water, either by beach or boat, and often immersed herself with a good read or by surrounding herself with her friends and family.

Lisa, in our grief, we are shaken by the totality of your person and your unquestionable love for your family. You have earned your eternal rest. With each passing day your family feels the loss of your love and the comfort of your voice. You will forever be held in our hearts.

Lisa was preceded in death by her father John Robert Jury and mother Doris Jean Jury. She is survived by her husband Tom, two sons, Thomas and Joshua, future daughter in-law, Carrie Dodd, brother Mike Jury, sister-in-law, Mary Jury, several members of her extended family including aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.