La Plata Man Arrested After Being Found Drunk and Unconscious at Super Suds

On January 23, 2019, at approximately 7:00 pm, Officers from the La Plata Police Department were dispatched for the report of a black adult male who was unconscious and breathing at the La Plata Super Suds located on Crain Highway.

When the officer arrived on scene, he observed a male sleeping on a laundry folding table that he recognized as Travon Keonta Swann, 22 of La Plata, from past dealings.

An ambulance arrived on scene and EMS began attempting to wake Swann. He remained unconscious and was unresponsive to several attempts to wake him. EMS personnel placed an oxygen mask on Swann and continued to try to wake him. Swann woke up, smacked the mask off his face, and became aggressive towards the EMS personnel.

Swann was ordered by police to stop swinging at EMS and let them do their job. Swann swung at EMS personnel again and was ordered to either let EMS evaluate him or leave the premises. Swann ignored the orders given to him by police and began to mumble.

Dispatch advised the officers that Swann was barred from the Super Suds as of May 19, 2016, for life.

Swann was ordered to place his hands behind his back twice. He ignored commands and began tensing up his body, attempting to turn towards officers. Swann began yelling loudly “what the f**k”, “get off me”, and “I ain’t been to jail in a while”.

Officers had to force Swann’s hands behind his back to place him in handcuffs.

Swann was ordered to sit in the back of a patrol car and refused, calling the officer a “bi**h” in the process. Officers had to force Swann to sit in the back of the patrol car.

After getting Swann seated into the car, he refused to put his legs in the car and kicked an officer in the leg and attempted to do it a second time.

Swann was transported to the Charles County Detention Center and charged with failure to obey reasonable and lawful order, trespass private property, intoxicated public disturbance, and assault second degree on an LEO/Fire/EMS.

Swann is currently being held on a $5,000 bond and is due in district court on February 15, 2019.

