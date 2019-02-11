Prince Georges Volunteer Fire Department Engine Struck While on Scene of Motor Vehicle Accident

On Sunday, February 10, 2019, at approximately 5:20 a.m., police fire, and emergency medical personnel were on the scene of a motor vehicle accident when Oxon Hill Engine 821 was providing “barrier protection” for the accident scene on a local lane of the Beltway prior to RT.210 when a vehicle hit the engine.

The 2017 Pierce engine sustained approximately $9,000 in damage, however, the engine saved crew and civilians on scene.

No injuries were reported and its reported the striking vehicle had to swerve to avoid another vehicle driving recklessly on the Beltway.

Images provided by Battalion Chief D. Fletcher.