Prince Georges Volunteer Fire Department Engine Struck While on Scene of Motor Vehicle Accident

February 11, 2019

On Sunday, February 10, 2019, at approximately 5:20 a.m.,  police fire, and emergency medical personnel were on the scene of a motor vehicle accident when Oxon Hill Engine 821 was providing “barrier protection” for the accident scene on a local lane of the Beltway prior to RT.210 when a vehicle hit the engine.

The 2017 Pierce engine sustained approximately $9,000 in damage, however, the engine saved crew and civilians on scene.

No injuries were reported and its reported the striking vehicle had to swerve to avoid another vehicle driving recklessly on the Beltway.

Images provided by Battalion Chief D. Fletcher.

Another Reminder of the Importance of Motorists Adhering to the State’s “Move Over” Law

3 Responses to Prince Georges Volunteer Fire Department Engine Struck While on Scene of Motor Vehicle Accident

  1. Anonymous on February 11, 2019 at 2:22 pm

    that damage was $9k???????

    Reply
    • Woger Wabbit on February 11, 2019 at 5:18 pm

      The screws that attach the flare are $600.00, the flare is $200.00 and the tire is $200.00. Labor expenses are $8,000.00.

      Reply
  2. Capt Kirk on February 11, 2019 at 2:38 pm

    hopefully they locked up that drunk driver

    Reply

