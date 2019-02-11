One Transported to an Area Trauma Center After Serious Crash in Lothian

On Saturday, February 9, 2019, at approximately 12:17 p.m., Dunkirk Volunteer Fire Department Squad 5 responded to Route 4, and Talbot Road, in Anne Arundel, for the motor vehicle accident reported serious with one trapped.

Squad 5 arrived on location to find a single vehicle off the roadway, down an embankment and pinned against a tree on the driver side, with the single occupant/operator trapped.

Firefighters stabilized the vehicle prior to removing the driver’s side door and completing a modified dash roll to extricate the driver in under 15 minutes.

The single patient was transported to an area trauma center with serious injuries.

Police continue to investigate the cause of the crash, and updates will be provided when they become available.

