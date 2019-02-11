One Transported to an Area Trauma Center After Serious Crash in Lothian

February 11, 2019

On Saturday, February 9, 2019, at approximately 12:17 p.m., Dunkirk Volunteer Fire Department Squad 5 responded to Route 4, and Talbot Road, in Anne Arundel, for the motor vehicle accident reported serious with one trapped.

Squad 5 arrived on location to find a single vehicle off the roadway, down an embankment and pinned against a tree on the driver side, with the single occupant/operator trapped.

Firefighters stabilized the vehicle prior to removing the driver’s side door and completing a modified dash roll to extricate the driver in under 15 minutes.

The single patient was transported to an area trauma center with serious injuries.

Police continue to investigate the cause of the crash, and updates will be provided when they become available.




This entry was posted on February 11, 2019 at 8:42 am and is filed under All News, Anne Arundel News, Calvert News, County, Fire & Rescue, Law Enforcement, Top News, z 600X120 Top Ad Bottom, z 600X120 Top Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

7 Responses to One Transported to an Area Trauma Center After Serious Crash in Lothian

  1. It's Me on February 11, 2019 at 1:11 pm

    Pat, I’d like to solve the puzzle, “Distracted Driving’.

    Reply
  2. Capt Kirk on February 11, 2019 at 2:35 pm

    they were just doing some 4 wheeling

    Reply
  3. SBD on February 11, 2019 at 7:42 pm

    Red SOLO cup.

    Reply
    • Rachel on February 13, 2019 at 11:20 am

      Lmao!

      Reply
  4. SBD on February 11, 2019 at 7:44 pm

    Plastic baggie in console.

    Reply
  5. Anonymous on February 11, 2019 at 8:31 pm

    I see the red beer cup on the passenger side

    Reply
  6. Itsthe Beynet ppl know nothing on February 12, 2019 at 4:37 pm

    Wow’ so lord ppl pls know facts !!!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.