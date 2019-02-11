One Injury Reported After Motor Vehicle Accident in Great Mills

February 11, 2019

On Monday, February 11, 2019, at approximately 7:45 a.m., police fire, and rescue personnel responded to the area of Great Mills Road and Point Lookout Road in Great Mills, for the reported motor vehicle accident with injuries.

Crews arrived on scene to find the two vehicles involved in front of the Great Mills Post Office, on the side of the roadway.

One patient was transported to an area hospital with a broken arm. One patient signed care refusal forms on the scene.



