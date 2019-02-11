Prince George’s County Felon Sentenced to 10 Years for Distribution of Fentanyl and other Opioids

Crimes Committed While on Supervised Release for a Prior Federal Drug Conviction
U.S. District Judge Paul W. Grimm sentenced Tyrell Rashad Cauthern, age 30, of Fort Washington, Maryland, to 10 years in federal prison, followed by four years of supervised release, for distribution of fentanyl, crack cocaine, and other drugs, and for possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking. Judge Grimm also found that Cauthern committed those crimes while on supervised release for a 2011 federal drug trafficking conviction, revoked Cauthern’s supervised release, and sentenced him to 12 months in prison to be served concurrent to the 10 year sentence. The sentences were imposed on February 6, 2018.
The sentences were announced by United States Attorney for the District of Maryland Robert K. Hur; Special Agent in Charge Rob Cekada of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) Baltimore Field Division; and Chief Henry P. Stawinski III of the Prince George’s County Police Department.
U.S. Attorney Robert K. Hur stated, “We are determined to reduce the number of drug-related deaths in Maryland, especially opioid overdose deaths. We’re particularly focusing our attention on those who sell fentanyl, the drug that is killing the most of our citizens, and drug dealers who use guns. Drug traffickers are on notice that guns and drugs – especially fentanyl – increase their odds of federal prosecution, resulting in long federal sentences without the possibility of parole.”
In one of Cauthern’s phones, officers found text messages in which Cauthern used coded language to facilitate drug transactions. Cauthern was also prohibited from possessing a firearm or ammunition as a result of his previous felony conviction. Cauthern will forfeit the cash and gun seized during the search on October 17, 2017.
This case is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN), a program bringing together all levels of law enforcement and the communities they serve to reduce violent crime and make our neighborhoods safer for everyone. Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN) is the centerpiece of the Department of Justice’s violent crime reduction efforts. PSN is an evidence-based program proven to be effective at reducing violent crime. Through PSN, a broad spectrum of stakeholders work together to identify the most pressing violent crime problems in the community and develop comprehensive solutions to address them. As part of this strategy, PSN focuses enforcement efforts on the most violent offenders and partners with locally based prevention and reentry programs for lasting reductions in crime.
United States Attorney Robert K. Hur commended the ATF and the Prince George’s County Police Department for their work in the investigation. Mr. Hur thanked Assistant U.S. Attorney Gregory D. Bernstein, who prosecuted the case.
maybe we should hand him a needle with 100% fentanyl in it.
On supervised release from an earlier charge and learned nothing. All they accomplished here is putting his business on hold for 10 years just to get out and do it all over again. They should have given him 20 years with a promise that if he is caught again his next prison sentence will see him through until they take him out in a pine box.
maybe we should put him out on the street… and keep supplying him fentanyl. At first, you’ll see a spike in deaths, but then it’ll taper out to almost nothing.
It is not a bad idea. This generation is a waste. Let us work on the younger generation to not take these drugs. Just like the Reagen years with Crack.
If the state’s judges wont do their jobs, maybe the Feds will.
Rehabilitation is the key. This person already spent time in prison before, he was Rehabilitated. Now he is going back, this was a failure and he can no longer live in this society.
Why even bother further? Get rid of him, quit spending my tax money on prisons.