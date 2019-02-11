Man and Woman Rescued from a Vehicle in Water in Hughesville

On Monday, February 11, 2019, at approximately 11:15 a.m., police fire, and rescue personnel responded to the area of the Hughesville Bypass on Leonardtown Road and Prince Frederick Road in Hughesville, for the reported motor vehicle accident with one vehicle in the water.
Crews arrived on scene to find an SUV off the roadway over an embankment, and into a stormwater management pond, with both occupants still in the vehicle.
Firefighters from Hughesville deployed an inflatable raft with the assistance of a surface water team from Waldorf.
Firefighters rescued two occupants, a 93-year-old male, and a 73-year-old female. Both were transported to an area hospital by ambulance.
31 volunteer and paramedic staff responded to the scene.
No other injuries were reported, and police continue to investigate the cause of the crash.
Updates will be provided when they become available.
All photos are courtesy of http://www.ccvfireems.org/
