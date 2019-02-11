Man and Woman Rescued from a Vehicle in Water in Hughesville

February 11, 2019

On Monday, February 11, 2019, at approximately 11:15 a.m., police fire, and rescue personnel responded to the area of the Hughesville Bypass on Leonardtown Road and Prince Frederick Road in Hughesville, for the reported motor vehicle accident with one vehicle in the water.

Crews arrived on scene to find an SUV off the roadway over an embankment, and into a stormwater management pond, with both occupants still in the vehicle.

Firefighters from Hughesville deployed an inflatable raft with the assistance of a surface water team from Waldorf.

Firefighters rescued two occupants, a 93-year-old male, and a 73-year-old female. Both were transported to an area hospital by ambulance.

31 volunteer and paramedic staff responded to the scene.

No other injuries were reported, and police continue to investigate the cause of the crash.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

All photos are courtesy of http://www.ccvfireems.org/




38 Responses to Man and Woman Rescued from a Vehicle in Water in Hughesville

  1. Anonymous on February 11, 2019 at 1:22 pm

    Hahaha… Glad they’re BOTH okay but I bet she drives from now on… LMAO

    Reply
  2. Anonymous on February 11, 2019 at 1:27 pm

    cause of crash… to old to drive.

    Reply
    • Anonymous on February 11, 2019 at 7:33 pm

      Too young to know how to spell properly

      Reply
  3. Charles on February 11, 2019 at 1:59 pm

    I think the raft was overkill for a storm water ditch

    Reply
    • Anonymous on February 11, 2019 at 7:33 pm

      Aaaand if they needed to take an injured person from the vehicle

      Reply
    • AliceW on February 12, 2019 at 4:06 am

      I doubt if anyone in the crew has waded around in it previously to insure no underwater obstacles. Why not try and join as they always need more members and your ability to see thru muddy water would be useful.

      Reply
  4. Capt Kirk on February 11, 2019 at 2:33 pm

    apparently they thought it was a new off ramp lol

    Reply
  5. Anonymous on February 11, 2019 at 2:42 pm

    93 and still operating a vehicle…….

    Reply
    • Anonymous on February 11, 2019 at 3:51 pm

      He’s got underwear older than you.

      Reply
      • Anonymous on February 12, 2019 at 10:57 am

        You mean “us”.

        Reply
  6. Anonymous on February 11, 2019 at 3:23 pm

    glad they didn’t kill anyone.

    Reply
  7. Obsidian on February 11, 2019 at 3:54 pm

    Does it really take 31 dummies to assist with something like this?

    Reply
    • Anonymous on February 11, 2019 at 7:35 pm

      They have more education than you know. And I wouldn’t call the people who have the potential to save your life dummies.

      Reply
    • Anonymous on February 11, 2019 at 8:31 pm

      Would you ask such a stupid question if they were your Grandparents?

      Reply
    • Kyleena Johnson on February 12, 2019 at 5:48 am

      Next, it will be a bathtub rescue with 15 personnel responding! Hahaha!

      Reply
  8. Anonymous on February 11, 2019 at 6:00 pm

    At some point, you shouldn’t be driving. MVA needs to start giving a time reaction test along with vision test to everyone over 60 and every 2 years

    Reply
    • Anonymous on February 11, 2019 at 7:38 pm

      I’d rather ride with an 80 y/o than an 18 y/o any day. Let’s see who is doing the speed limit, obidding the laws, and driving safer, shall we.

      Reply
    • Lynne on February 11, 2019 at 8:32 pm

      AMEN!!!

      Reply
    • Anonymous on February 11, 2019 at 10:24 pm

      60 is young! You’re crazy!

      Reply
      • Anonymous on February 12, 2019 at 10:28 am

        I would say 70-75, a lot of people are still working at 60 but I do agree.

        Reply
  9. Anonymous on February 11, 2019 at 6:05 pm

    Who drives into a pond at this time of year

    Reply
  10. Bruboy on February 11, 2019 at 6:50 pm

    Was his name HRH Prince Philip?!

    Reply
  11. Anonymous on February 11, 2019 at 6:59 pm

    I don’t see anywhere where it says the 93-year-old was driving how do you know it wasn’t a 75-year-old

    Reply
    • Anonymous on February 11, 2019 at 7:39 pm

      Good point!

      Reply
    • Anonymous on February 11, 2019 at 8:22 pm

      Anonymous

      Reply
    • AliceW on February 12, 2019 at 10:14 am

      Don’t think the 93 year old has blond hair and a bright red shirt on. Besides they could have been cut off bu the 75 mile an hour speed demons in that area. Good place for a radar code enforcement effort!

      Reply
  12. Dana on February 11, 2019 at 10:49 pm

    I was on the scene of this accident and it was a blessing everyone made it out without serious injuries. And yes it did take 30 plus medics & firefighters. Both occupants were trapped and had to extracted out of the passenger window, placed in the raft then placed on board to be pulled up the steep embankment. Instead of posting idiotic comments why not be grateful both occupants were not seriously injured. I’m sure if that was u or ur loved ones trapped in a submerged vehicle in freezing cold water u would be grateful for those 30 plus medics & firefighters who showed up to rescue u. They did an amazing job!

    Reply
  13. Anonymous on February 12, 2019 at 2:34 am

    You people have no life other then always bash people on the internet who cares how old they were the point is at least their okay, they probably have kids and family that are looking up to them or waiting for them to come home.

    Reply
  14. Shawn on February 12, 2019 at 5:50 am

    We need to ban all senior citizens from driving!

    Reply
  15. Anonymous on February 12, 2019 at 6:22 am

    The woman got out of the passenger side

    Reply
  16. Maybe your Mom on February 12, 2019 at 8:14 am

    Someone always has something rude or smartalecy to say. Were you people raised to be this way? Praise God someone’s parent and grandparent are ok..smh

    Reply
  17. anonymous on February 12, 2019 at 9:28 am

    When you don’t have the full story…. don’t comment. You appear stupid!!

    Reply
    • Maybe they don't appear stupid on February 12, 2019 at 10:44 am

      …Only if ‘the full story’s is known by all.

      So tell us… what’s ‘the full story’?

      Reply
    • Clown4U on February 12, 2019 at 12:24 pm

      And you have just cornered the market in stupid!

      Reply
    • Charles on February 13, 2019 at 6:40 am

      Ok, since you know so much tell us

      Reply
    • Cap'n Obvious on February 13, 2019 at 9:13 am

      Do share… your comment is pointless without further enlightenment.

      Reply
  18. Anonymous on February 12, 2019 at 11:42 am

    Autonomous vehicles, we need them ASAP. I’m only 50 and I can’t wait for the day that I can just get in the back seat and tell the car where I need to go.

    Reply
  19. Ashlee on February 12, 2019 at 11:00 pm

    “Dummies” really how old are we? Completely out of line and unnecessary! But anyway thank god they are safe with no injuries. No matter their age I’m glad their okay!

    Reply

