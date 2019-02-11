Saint Leonard Man Arrested for Drive-By Shooting in Lusby

On February 10, 2019, at 12:51 a.m., members of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to San Mateo Trail, in Lusby, for a report of a drive-by shooting.
Prior to police arriving on the scene, the Calvert Control Center advised police units, that James Walter Gross Jr., 27 of Saint Leonard, was the suspect who shot the victim’s residence.
Upon arrival, several police units cleared the scene and observed several gunshot holes in the front of the residence. The on-call detective and was contacted to respond to the scene. Detective Livingston arrived at the residence and observed several gunshot holes in the front of the residence.
Crime lab responded to the scene and took the door which contained the bullet, however, no shell casings were recovered.
Police spoke to the victim, a 25-year-old female who showed them a bullet hole that was next to her bedroom window. The bullet entered the room from the front side of the residence and stuck a closet door. The bullet was lodged inside the closet door.
The victim stated she knows James because they work together at Calvert Hospital. The victim said she talked to James on the phone and asked him what was going on.
James asked the victim where her sister’s boyfriend lives. The victim told James she wasn’t going to tell him, at which time James stated if she didn’t tell him, he would shoot her sister’s boyfriends house up. James stated to the victim “she needed to that same energy up for what’s about to happen next”.
There were several individuals present in the residence at the time of the shooting. The 25-year-old female victim was lying in bed with her 5-year-old daughter when a bullet stuck a closet door
Police drove to St. Mary’s County to meet the sister of the victim who was at her boyfriend’s residence. Police were able to obtain a recorded statement from stating that she spoke to James on the phone, during which time James started to make threats towards her boyfriend
The sister of the victim stated she and James met through the victim and briefly talked for a few months. The sister stated she broke it off with James because she got back together with her ex-boyfriend. She stated James took the break up hard and James stated several times he would “get” her current boyfriend. She then told police that James carries a green gun all the time and she had seen the gun first hand.
The victim’s sister stated she received a phone call from her sister, the victim stating her house was shot up. The sister stated once she found out the house was shot up, she sent James a text message. James sent a text message back stating, “Do me a favor, stay out of this, I’m playing for keeps”. Police asked the sister If she thought James assumed, she was at her house with her boyfriend and meant to shoot her or him. She stated, “yes I believe he thought I was home with my boyfriend”.
Several police units responded to James’ residence in St Leonard, but his vehicle wasn’t there. On February 10, 2019, at 4:55 a.m., police called James’ cell phone and made contact with him. They asked James where he currently was, and he stated at home. Police asked James if he got into an argument with his girlfriend tonight and he stated no. When asked If he was home all night, he stated no, he was at Calvert Tap House and drove around PG County. Police units responded to James’s residence and placed him under arrest
James Walter Gross Jr. was transported to the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office where he was read his Miranda rights and refused to speak with police without a lawyer present.
A vehicle was seized along with two cell phones.
Gross was transported to the Calvert Detention Center where he is held without bond and charged with the following:
- Attempted first-degree murder (2 counts)
- Assault first -degree
- Reckless endangerment from a car (5 counts)
- Use of a firearm in a felony
All this over some girl that wants nothing to do with him. Now his life is rightfully, over. There is an old saying that the best revenge is living well. I have found this to be true. By dong things his way you will lose every time.
Was this guy planning on going scuba diving when the cops arrested him?
It’s Scuba Steve!
What a POS loser.
Imagine being inclined to think a drive by in Lusby, over a relationship, is a good idea. Doofus.
Having a gun makes you stupid and arrogant. Still waiting for a drive bye knifing or drive bye baseball bat / hammer to be published
Molotov cocktails, pipe bombs, etc. If someone wants to do “major” damage there are more ways of doing it other than a gun.
Nope….Nothing published with incidents involving Molotov cocktails or pipe bombs. It seems guns are always the weapon of choice. People are just too addictive too guns I guess
I am also waiting for all the weapons you mentioned to protect someone against a criminal with a gun. Laws only are followed by law abiding citizens. A ban would only disarm legal gun owners.
Hahahaha, Shawn would just throw his panties at the gun wielding criminal in the hopes that it will take him down…
The anti gun crowd just doesnt get it. The populace has guns because the founding fathers wanted to ensure that the people had the ability to form militias to fight government overreach. And therefore needed to ensure the people had the same weapons the government had. So unless you plan to disarm the police, the military, AND the populace, guns arent going anywhere
Shawn…You ignorant 3 toed window licker. I got several guns and don’t shoot stuff up. I don’t think they have done it on their while I am at work either. I’m not sure. I will ask my German Shepherds if they have seen my guns misbehaving. Not saying that if I’m home and a turd like Shawn showed up that it wouldn’t be tempting but I don’t usually pick on the intellectually challenged population. I just send the dogs to greet them at their car.
again… outside trash making CRE look bad.
I listen to a police/fire scanner and hear many, many calls a day that occur in CRE. Any of those cowboy/western street names means it at the Ranch Club. Realtors can’t sell property down there because nobody wants to live in the OK Corral.
But it’s a gated community. Not to keep people out, it’s to keep them fools in!
Now we need to remember – the name was changed to the “CRE” to give an “upscale” approach to folks with the older “CRC” attitude. As you can see, MUCH more “refined” folks visit the premises now a days.