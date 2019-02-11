Saint Leonard Man Arrested for Drive-By Shooting in Lusby

February 11, 2019
James Walter Gross Jr., 27 of Saint Leonard

On February 10, 2019, at 12:51 a.m., members of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to San Mateo Trail, in Lusby, for a report of a drive-by shooting.

Prior to police arriving on the scene, the Calvert Control Center advised police units, that James Walter Gross Jr., 27 of Saint Leonard, was the suspect who shot the victim’s residence.

Upon arrival, several police units cleared the scene and observed several gunshot holes in the front of the residence. The on-call detective and was contacted to respond to the scene. Detective Livingston arrived at the residence and observed several gunshot holes in the front of the residence.

Crime lab responded to the scene and took the door which contained the bullet, however, no shell casings were recovered.

Police spoke to the victim, a 25-year-old female who showed them a bullet hole that was next to her bedroom window. The bullet entered the room from the front side of the residence and stuck a closet door. The bullet was lodged inside the closet door.

Police asked the victim what happened and she stated she received a phone call from an unknown number at 10:30 p.m., but never answered the phone. The victim said she then received a call from her sister, who said her friend James called her and her boyfriend answered the call. The sister said James got mad and asked where she was. The sister stated she wouldn’t tell him, at which time the victim called James on the same unknown phone number that called her prior to speaking with her sister.

The victim stated she knows James because they work together at Calvert Hospital. The victim said she talked to James on the phone and asked him what was going on.

James asked the victim where her sister’s boyfriend lives. The victim told James she wasn’t going to tell him, at which time James stated if she didn’t tell him, he would shoot her sister’s boyfriends house up. James stated to the victim “she needed to that same energy up for what’s about to happen next”.

There were several individuals present in the residence at the time of the shooting. The 25-year-old female victim was lying in bed with her 5-year-old daughter when a bullet stuck a closet door

Police drove to St. Mary’s County to meet the sister of the victim who was at her boyfriend’s residence. Police were able to obtain a recorded statement from stating that she spoke to James on the phone, during which time James started to make threats towards her boyfriend

The sister of the victim stated she and James met through the victim and briefly talked for a few months. The sister stated she broke it off with James because she got back together with her ex-boyfriend. She stated James took the break up hard and James stated several times he would “get” her current boyfriend. She then told police that James carries a green gun all the time and she had seen the gun first hand.

The victim’s sister stated she received a phone call from her sister, the victim stating her house was shot up. The sister stated once she found out the house was shot up, she sent James a text message. James sent a text message back stating, “Do me a favor, stay out of this, I’m playing for keeps”. Police asked the sister If she thought James assumed, she was at her house with her boyfriend and meant to shoot her or him. She stated, “yes I believe he thought I was home with my boyfriend”.

Several police units responded to James’ residence in St Leonard, but his vehicle wasn’t there. On February 10, 2019, at 4:55 a.m., police called James’ cell phone and made contact with him. They asked James where he currently was, and he stated at home. Police asked James if he got into an argument with his girlfriend tonight and he stated no. When asked If he was home all night, he stated no, he was at Calvert Tap House and drove around PG County. Police units responded to James’s residence and placed him under arrest

James Walter Gross Jr. was transported to the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office where he was read his Miranda rights and refused to speak with police without a lawyer present.

A vehicle was seized along with two cell phones.

Gross was transported to the Calvert Detention Center where he is held without bond and charged with the following:

  • Attempted first-degree murder (2 counts)
  • Assault first -degree
  • Reckless endangerment from a car (5 counts)
  • Use of a firearm in a felony
30 Responses to Saint Leonard Man Arrested for Drive-By Shooting in Lusby

  1. Anonymous on February 11, 2019 at 2:10 pm

    Wasn’t he involved in the stabbing/shooting on Ropeknot?

    Reply
    • Anonymous on February 11, 2019 at 7:26 pm

      No

      Reply
      • Jesse Jaxson on February 12, 2019 at 1:37 pm

        yeah he was. stop covering for your bro, bro!

        Reply
        • Anonymous on February 12, 2019 at 5:55 pm

          No

          Reply
    • Anonymous on February 11, 2019 at 11:55 pm

      No but they do look similar.

      Reply
  2. Chris on February 11, 2019 at 2:23 pm

    Beam me up, Scotty

    Reply
  3. Anonymous on February 11, 2019 at 2:48 pm

    You gone

    Reply
  4. Anonymous on February 11, 2019 at 2:58 pm

    All this over some girl that wants nothing to do with him. Now his life is rightfully, over. There is an old saying that the best revenge is living well. I have found this to be true. By dong things his way you will lose every time.

    Reply
  5. Scuba Steve on February 11, 2019 at 3:21 pm

    Was this guy planning on going scuba diving when the cops arrested him?

    Reply
  6. Rob Stark on February 11, 2019 at 3:55 pm

    It’s Scuba Steve!

    Reply
    • Josh Fury on February 12, 2019 at 5:56 pm

      Stupid comment

      Reply
  7. Ted Nugent on February 11, 2019 at 5:26 pm

    What a POS loser.

    Reply
  8. Anonymous on February 11, 2019 at 5:42 pm

    Imagine being inclined to think a drive by in Lusby, over a relationship, is a good idea. Doofus.

    Reply
  9. Shawn on February 11, 2019 at 5:59 pm

    Having a gun makes you stupid and arrogant. Still waiting for a drive bye knifing or drive bye baseball bat / hammer to be published

    Reply
    • TheGunMadeMeDoIt on February 11, 2019 at 9:04 pm

      Molotov cocktails, pipe bombs, etc. If someone wants to do “major” damage there are more ways of doing it other than a gun.

      Reply
      • Shawn on February 12, 2019 at 12:40 pm

        Nope….Nothing published with incidents involving Molotov cocktails or pipe bombs. It seems guns are always the weapon of choice. People are just too addictive too guns I guess

        Reply
    • Debow on February 12, 2019 at 4:09 am

      By By Shawn.

      Reply
    • Anonymous on February 12, 2019 at 9:46 am

      I am also waiting for all the weapons you mentioned to protect someone against a criminal with a gun. Laws only are followed by law abiding citizens. A ban would only disarm legal gun owners.

      Reply
      • Bye Felicia on February 13, 2019 at 8:53 am

        Hahahaha, Shawn would just throw his panties at the gun wielding criminal in the hopes that it will take him down…

        The anti gun crowd just doesnt get it. The populace has guns because the founding fathers wanted to ensure that the people had the ability to form militias to fight government overreach. And therefore needed to ensure the people had the same weapons the government had. So unless you plan to disarm the police, the military, AND the populace, guns arent going anywhere

        Reply
    • Obama's_Son on February 12, 2019 at 1:01 pm

      Shawn…You ignorant 3 toed window licker. I got several guns and don’t shoot stuff up. I don’t think they have done it on their while I am at work either. I’m not sure. I will ask my German Shepherds if they have seen my guns misbehaving. Not saying that if I’m home and a turd like Shawn showed up that it wouldn’t be tempting but I don’t usually pick on the intellectually challenged population. I just send the dogs to greet them at their car.

      Reply
  10. Anonymous on February 11, 2019 at 6:04 pm

    Gotta have some freedom of the press MF!

    Reply
  11. Anonymous on February 11, 2019 at 6:46 pm

    And the dumbest comment of the day award goes to……

    Reply
    • Anonymous on February 11, 2019 at 7:26 pm

      Shawn!
      Seriously? A drive “bye” baseball bat/hammer?
      It should be drive “BY” and to the writer of the article, did you
      mean STRUCK the closet door instead of “stuck” a closet door?

      Reply
    • Debo on February 12, 2019 at 4:10 am

      Who? You didn’t post on an existing comment.

      Reply
    • Who won? on February 12, 2019 at 8:26 am

      The suspense is killing us? Who got the dumbest comment?

      Reply
  12. Spock on February 11, 2019 at 9:05 pm

    Star Trek, the next generation.

    Reply
  13. Anonymous on February 12, 2019 at 8:02 am

    again… outside trash making CRE look bad.

    Reply
  14. Anonymous #13 on February 12, 2019 at 1:04 pm

    I listen to a police/fire scanner and hear many, many calls a day that occur in CRE. Any of those cowboy/western street names means it at the Ranch Club. Realtors can’t sell property down there because nobody wants to live in the OK Corral.

    Reply
    • Anonymous on February 12, 2019 at 5:26 pm

      But it’s a gated community. Not to keep people out, it’s to keep them fools in!

      Reply
    • Leopards Changing Spots? on February 13, 2019 at 6:51 am

      Now we need to remember – the name was changed to the “CRE” to give an “upscale” approach to folks with the older “CRC” attitude. As you can see, MUCH more “refined” folks visit the premises now a days.

      Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.