Three Injured After Motor Vehicle Accident on Great Mills Road

On Monday, February 11, 2019, at approximately 3:40 p.m., police fire, and rescue personnel responded to the area of Great Mills Road and Suburban Drive in Lexington Park, for the reported motor vehicle accident with injuries.

Crews arrived on scene to find two vehicles in the middle of the roadway in a t-bone style collision.

Three patients were transported to an area hospital with unknown injuries.

An unknown number of patients signed care refusal forms on the scene.

