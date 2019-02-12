Maryland State Police Investigating Fatal Pedestrian Crash In Prince George’s County

Maryland State Police is continuing to investigate a fatal pedestrian-related crash that occurred Monday night in Prince George’s County. Shortly after 6:30 p.m. on Monday, February 11, 2019, troopers from Maryland State Police Forestville Barrack responded to MD 202 at Campus Way in Upper Marlboro, on a report of a motor vehicle collision that involved one vehicle and two pedestrians.

According to a preliminary investigation, the pedestrians had just gotten off a metro bus at the bus stop and were walking north crossing MD 202 in the crosswalk when they were struck by an oncoming vehicle, a blue BMW 325i, being driven by Jasmine Nicole Jones, 25, of Jessup, Maryland. Jones remained at the scene. There is no indication of impairment being a factor in this crash.

The pedestrians were transported by ambulance to University of Maryland Prince George’s Hospital Center. One of the victims, Tevin Jamal Bailey, 27, of Bowie, died at the hospital. The other victim, Juanita Ebony Reed, 25, of Upper Marlboro, is being treated for her injuries.

Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration responded to the scene and assisted with traffic control, as all northbound MD 202 lanes were closed for approximately three hours for the investigation.

Troopers consulted Monday night with the Prince George’s County State’s Attorney’s Office, who will decide on whether to pursue any charges once the state police’s investigation is completed.

The incident remains under investigation.