The Office of the State Fire Marshal is Investigating Explosion at Mechanicsville Home

On Monday, February 11, 2019, at approximately 9:20 p.m., firefighters from Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Department responded to a one story, single family home on Shannon Court, in, Mechanicsville.

Approximately 25 firefighters responded to the scene.

A small fire was extinguished by the owner prior to the arrival of the fire department.

All occupants and pets escaped without injury.

The total damage to the structure and contents is estimated at $100,000.

The explosion, which occurred inside the basement of the residence, caused damage to both the interior and exterior of the home.

The occupants are being assisted by friends and family.

The exact cause of the explosion remains under investigation and is not suspicious in nature.

