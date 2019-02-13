Elderly Female Extricated from Single Vehicle Crash in Cobb Island

On Tuesday, February 12, 2019, at approximately 3:20 p.m., police fire, and rescue personnel responded to the 12000 block of Swann Point Road in the area of the cemetery.

Units arrived to find a single vehicle off the roadway and on its side with one occupant trapped.

Cobb Island, Bel Alton, and Newburg Volunteers went to work extricating the elderly female from the car and she was transported to an area hospital by ambulance.

The 911 center was originally alerted to the accident by the Onstar Service Device.

All photos are courtesy of Chief 6, of the Bel Alton Volunteers



