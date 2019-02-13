Elderly Female Extricated from Single Vehicle Crash in Cobb Island

February 12, 2019

On Tuesday, February 12, 2019, at approximately 3:20 p.m., police fire, and rescue personnel responded to the 12000 block of Swann Point Road in the area of the cemetery.

Units arrived to find a single vehicle off the roadway and on its side with one occupant trapped.

Cobb Island, Bel Alton, and Newburg Volunteers went to work extricating the elderly female from the car and she was transported to an area hospital by ambulance.

The 911 center was originally alerted to the accident by the Onstar Service Device.

All photos are courtesy of Chief 6, of the Bel Alton Volunteers



This entry was posted on February 12, 2019 at 10:50 pm and is filed under All News, Charles News, County, Fire & Rescue, Law Enforcement, More News, z 600X120 Top Ad Bottom, z 600X120 Top Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

One Response to Elderly Female Extricated from Single Vehicle Crash in Cobb Island

  1. Anonymous on February 13, 2019 at 7:58 am

    Was that Linda Coleman???????

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.