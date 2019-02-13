Huntingtown Woman Arrested for Arson

February 12, 2019
Brandi Lynn Kelley, 35, of, Huntingtown (November 2018 Arrest)

Deputy State Fire Marshals have concluded an origin & cause investigation with the arrest of one adult female.

The fire, which occurred at 281 Sun Park Lane, Huntingtown, was discovered the morning of February 9, 2019, while a breaking and entering investigation was being conducted by the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office.

The fire had extinguished itself prior to the arrival of the Sheriff’s Deputies and caused an estimated $1000.00 in damage to the residence owned by James and Mary Wilkinson.

The fire scene investigation determined that the fire originated on the exterior of the home in a trash container which then extended to the residence. Deputy State Fire Marshals determined that 35-year-old Brandi Lynn Kelley of Llewelyn Lane, in Huntingtown, was responsible for causing the fire.

The investigation revealed that ordinary combustibles in the trash can used to ignite the fire.

Kelley has been charged with Arson 1st Degree, Arson 2nd Degree, Malicious Burning 2nd Degree, Arson – Trash Container and Trespassing on Private Property.

Kelley was served an arrest warrant at the Calvert County Detention Center where she is currently incarcerated on other charges

