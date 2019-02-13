St. Inigoes Man Arrested Twice in 8 Hours for Drunk Driving

On Saturday, February 2, 2019, at approximately 4:00 p.m., Thurman Alexander Harmon, 68 of St. Inigoes, was arrested and charged with Driving Vehicle While Under the Influence of Alcohol, Driving Vehicle While Under the Influence of Alcohol Per Se, and Driving Vehicle While Impaired by Alcohol by Trooper E. Ruggles of the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack on Route 235 and Town Creek Drive, in California.

On Saturday, February 2, 2019, at approximately 11:20 p.m., Deputy Westphal of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 18000 block of Point Lookout Road in Park Hall for the reported reckless operation.

Dep. Westphal located the vehicle and made contact with the operator Thurman Alexander Harmon Jr., 68, of Saint Inigoes.

Harmon was found to be under the influence of alcohol. Harmon was arrested and charged with Driving Vehicle While Under the Influence of Alcohol, Driving Vehicle While Under the Influence of Alcohol Per Se, and Driving Vehicle While Impaired by Alcohol, and Driving Motor Vehicle Within 12 hours of Previous DUI arrest.

In all Harmon received 13 traffic citations on Saturday, February 2, 2019, by the Maryland State Police and the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office

Harmon was convicted of driving/attempting to drive a vehicle while impaired by alcohol after being arrested by Deputy Whipkey of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office on November 21, 2007

In September of 2010, Harmon was charged with driving while impaired by controlled dangerous substances.

