25-Year Old Piney Point Man Caught with his Pants Down on Sixth Drunk Driving Arrest in St. Mary’s County in Six Years

On Wednesday, February 6, 2019, Deputy First Class John Davis of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to a domestic disturbance inside a motor vehicle. The officer was informed by the Emergency Communications Center that the vehicle was a gray Toyota Camry with extensive body damage and no rear bumper.

Deputy Davis located the vehicle in the area of Piney Point Road and Thomas Road, in Piney Point. The deputy initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle on Piney Point Road and made contact with the driver, later identified as Zachary Kenneth Lengfield, 25 of Piney Point.

Deputy Davis immediately detected a strong odor of alcohol emitting from Lengfield and observed two empty beer cans on the floorboard between Lengfield’s feet. The deputy then noticed that Lengfield’s pants were down, fully exposing his skin and underwear.

Lengfield refused to submit to a standardized field sobriety test or an intoximeter at the scene.

Lengfield was taken to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center where he submitted to an intoximeter which resulted in a .21 BRAC.

Lengfield was arrested and charged with Driving Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol, and Driving Vehicle While Impaired by Alcohol.



On 3/10/2012 Lengfield was charged with driving, attempting to drive a vehicle while impaired by controlled dangerous substance and reckless driving.

On 12/15/2013 Lengfield was charged with driving, attempting to drive a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and 6 other driving citations.

On 10/17/2015 Lengfield was charged with driving a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and reckless driving.

On 1/10/2016 Lengfield was charged with driving a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and reckless driving and 6 other driving citations.

On 2/11/2017 Lengfield was charged with driving a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and 7 other driving citations.

On 12/26/ 2018 Lengfield was charged with driver changing lanes when unsafe.

On 1/05/2019 Lengfield was charged with exceeding posted maximum speed limit: 53 mph in a posted 35 mph zone.

On 1/28/2019 Lengfield was charged with failure of individual driving on highway to display license to uniformed police on demand.

On 2/6/2019 Lengfield was charged with driving, attempting to drive a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and driving, attempting to drive a vehicle while impaired by alcohol.

