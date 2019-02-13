Police Investigating Death of Preteen in North Beach

On Wednesday, February 13, 2019, deputies from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence on Bedford Drive, in North Beach for the report of a shooting.
On arrival, deputies found a subject suffering from a gunshot wound.
The victim was reported to be 11 or 12-years-old.
Detectives responded and assumed the investigation.
The preliminary investigation indicates the gunshot wound was self-inflicted.
So VERY sad… So young… Can’t imagine what could be so WRONG in your young life to be able to do such a thing to yourself and your family…
Prayers to the family.
Kids now days are ruthless, and grow up to be trolls cause no one tells em it’s wrong that may be what is so “wrong” I started being depressed at that age aswell
The worst part is he was being bullied
I can’t believe that he did this..I went to school with the boy who people beleive was the victim.
He went to my friend’s school, Windy Hill Middle.
I was friends with him
Bruh he was in my class how sad rip
my prayers to the family and friends.