Police Investigating Death of Preteen in North Beach

February 13, 2019

On Wednesday, February 13, 2019, deputies from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence on Bedford Drive, in North Beach for the report of a shooting.

On arrival, deputies found a subject suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was reported to be 11 or 12-years-old.

Detectives responded and assumed the investigation.

The preliminary investigation indicates the gunshot wound was self-inflicted.


This entry was posted on February 13, 2019 at 6:08 pm and is filed under All News, Calvert News, County, Law Enforcement, Top News, z 600X120 Top Ad Bottom, z Police Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

9 Responses to Police Investigating Death of Preteen in North Beach

  1. Anonymous on February 13, 2019 at 9:12 pm

    So VERY sad… So young… Can’t imagine what could be so WRONG in your young life to be able to do such a thing to yourself and your family…

    Reply
  2. Anonymous on February 13, 2019 at 9:40 pm

    Prayers to the family.

    Reply
  3. Anonymous on February 13, 2019 at 9:42 pm

    Kids now days are ruthless, and grow up to be trolls cause no one tells em it’s wrong that may be what is so “wrong” I started being depressed at that age aswell

    Reply
    • Anonymous on February 13, 2019 at 10:18 pm

      The worst part is he was being bullied

      Reply
  4. Anonymous on February 13, 2019 at 9:52 pm

    I can’t believe that he did this..I went to school with the boy who people beleive was the victim.

    Reply
  5. Samantha Hampshire on February 13, 2019 at 9:54 pm

    He went to my friend’s school, Windy Hill Middle.

    Reply
  6. Anonymous on February 13, 2019 at 9:58 pm

    I was friends with him

    Reply
  7. Vinnny on February 13, 2019 at 10:03 pm

    Bruh he was in my class how sad rip

    Reply
  8. robin on February 13, 2019 at 10:55 pm

    my prayers to the family and friends.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.