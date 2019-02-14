Calvert County Crime Report – 2/15/2019

On February 4th, 2019, Deputy Gott conducted a traffic stop in the area of Route 4 and Dowell Road in Lusby. The driver, identified as Ryan Ford Gallagher, 41, nervously handed Deputy Gott an open container of warm beer, to which the contents were poured out. A short time later, Deputy Childress and his K9 partner Flip conducted a scan on the outside perimeter of the vehicle which resulted in a positive alert. Gallagher was later found to be in possession of an opened Zubsolv package and stated that it was not prescribed to him. A search of the vehicle revealed a prescription bottle that contained one half of a white pill identified as Zubsolv and two unopened packets of Zubsolv. The prescription bottle found did not belong to Gallagher. Gallagher was arrested and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center where he was charged with CDS: Possession- Not Marijuana. On February 5th, 2019, Deputy Pounsberry responded to Silverton Lane in Chesapeake Beach for the report of a burglary in progress. The Calvert Control Center advised the subject was Brandon Lovell Jackson, 31. Upon arrival, Deputy Pounsberry observed Jackson’s vehicle leave the area. An investigative stop was conducted on Jackson’s vehicle and at that point he admitted that he had disestablished residency from Silverton Lane several weeks prior. Witnesses stated Jackson was seen attempting to gain entry into the residence by tugging on the back door and screaming at the individuals inside. Jackson proceeded to rip the screen door off the hinges and threw several pieces of deck furniture causing damage. Jackson was arrested and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center where he was charged with Malicious Destruction of Property less than $1,000.

On February 5th, 2019, Deputy Crum conducted a traffic stop located at Apple Way and Route 4 in Dunkirk. While making contact with the driver, William Eugene Estep Jr. 71, Deputy Crum could detect an odor of Marijuana emitting from the vehicle. A search of the vehicle revealed (3) clear plastic containers of suspected Marijuana in the amount of less than ten grams and a metal bowl tip pipe with black burnt residue. While searching throughout the vehicle a very strong chemical odor was emitting from the trunk. A search of the trunk revealed a wrapper containing a wet, brown filtered cigarette inside with suspected PCP. Estep was placed under arrest and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center where he was charged with CDS: Possession- Not Marijuana and CDS: Possession Paraphernalia. On February 5th, 2019, Deputy Parks responded to Saint John Vianney Catholic Church for the report of a theft. The complainant advised they were contacted by their bank who stated a suspect, later identified as Ronald Lee Russey-Thyes, 19, had attempted to cash two checks totaling $120 but was unsuccessful. Deputy Parks canvassed the area in an attempt to locate Russey-Thyes at which point he was located a short time later near KFC in Prince Frederick. Russey-Thyes was placed under arrest and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center where he was charged with Theft $100 to under $1,500.

On February 6th, 2019, Deputy Gilmore responded to the North Beach Town Center Senior Apartments for a trespassing complaint. The complex manager told responding deputies that the suspect, identified as Michael Raymond Culligan, 61, had been evicted from his apartment earlier in the day and was told by Deputy Jacobs he was not to return to the complex. At approximately 4 p.m. Culligan was observed entering the front door of the apartment complex in an attempt to gain access to the building. Culligan was placed under arrest and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center. After processing Culligan for trespassing, Deputy Gilmore was contacted by a Sergeant at the Detention Center and advised they located a cut straw with suspected cocaine which resulted in an additional charge of CDS: Possession Paraphernalia. On February 8th, 2019, Deputy Pounsberry conducted a traffic stop located Old Town Road and

South Solomons Island Rd in Huntingtown. Upon making contact with the driver, Deon Lamont Jones, 28, Deputy Pounsberry could observe in plain view, a clear bag crumpled in the center console, a cut straw with a powdery residue around it, and a roll of US Currency. Jones was asked to exit the vehicle, where a clear capsule containing suspected heroin was located in the driver seat. A further search of the vehicle revealed a clear capsule with suspected heroin and an opened capsule of suspected heroin. The Sheriff’s Office advised the vehicle was not registered, that the registration belonged to another car and the vehicle did not have insurance coverage. The Calvert Control Center advised that Jones was on supervised release and his license was suspended. Jones was placed under arrest and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center where he was charged with CDS: Possession not Marijuana and CDS: Possession of Paraphernalia.

On February 9th, 2019, Deputy Crum conducted a traffic stop located at Route 4 and Chaneyville Road in Owings. The driver, identified as Ronald De’Ageo Murray , 22, was found to be operating the vehicle under a suspended license and was issued the proper citations. A consent to search the vehicle was given at that time, where Deputy Crum located a backpack containing suspected Marijuana above 10 grams and a round scale. The passenger, later identified as Brandon Scott Collier, 20, had provided a false name upon request to Deputy Crum. The Calvert Control Center advised that Brandon Collier had a warrant from Virginia for Failure to Appear. Murray and Collier were both transported to the Calvert County Detention Center where they were both charged with CDS: Possession with Intent to Distribute, CDS: Possession of Marijuana 10 grams or more and CDS: Paraphernalia. On February 2nd, 2019, Deputy Sampson conducted a traffic stop in the area of Dares Beach Road and North Solomons Island Rd. The driver, identified as Leon Paul Noland, 55, indicated that he did not have a registration sticker because his tag was stolen a few days prior. Noland and the passenger, who was later identified as Karen Walls Wingfield, 64, were asked to step out of the vehicle while a K9 scan was conducted which resulted in a positive alert. The Calvert County Control Center advised Noland had an active warrant through another county. A search of the vehicle revealed suspected cocaine residue inside of an Altoid tin which was located Wingfield’s purse. Other contraband located inside the vehicle included a glass jar containing dried mint infused with suspected PCP, a pill bottle with dried mint which also emitted the odor of PCP when opened, (3) smaller glass vials with suspected PCP residue, one eyedropper with suspected PCP residue, a plastic screwdriver that contained suspected PCP on the handle, and several other small vials containing suspected PCP. Noland and Wingfield were both placed under arrest and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center where they were charged with CDS: Possession- Not Marijuana and CDS: Possession- Paraphernalia.

On January 31st, 2019, Deputy Kreps was exiting the District Court in Prince Frederick when he was contacted by a bailiff to help identify possible contraband located on a suspect identified as Shane Edward Stickley, 32. After speaking to the bailiff’s, Stickley attempted to conceal a small rolled up piece of aluminum foil tucked in his waistband which was detected by the magnetometer. Upon examination of this piece of foil, Deputy Kreps counted 18 pills identified as Quetiapine Fumerate. Also located inside this foil was a small piece of cellophane which contained 6 white pills, identified as Zubsolv. Deputy Kreps placed Stickley under arrest and transported him to the Calvert County Detention Center where he was charged with CDS: Possession- Not Marijuana and CDS: Possession of Paraphernalia. On January 29th, 2019, Deputy Buckler responded to Old Bayside Road in Chesapeake Beach for the report of a theft. The victim advised the suspected person was currently sleeping in their basement. Deputy Buckler and Lt. Naughton made contact with Nicholas Doerk, 22, who was advised that he needed to leave the residence. While making entry into the bedroom, they detected a strong odor of marijuana. The marijuana was confiscated and they exited the residence. While outside, Doerk admitted to stealing several tools from the victim that were located in his vehicle. A probable cause search of Doerk’s vehicle also yielded a bottle of methadone that was not prescribed to him. A search of his person revealed two glass containers of THC wax. The tools were returned to the victim and Doerk was placed under arrest and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center where he was charged with Theft: $100 to under $1,500 and CDS: Possession- Not marijuana.

On January 23, 2019, Deputy Ridgely conducted a traffic stop on Route 4 at W Dares Beach Road, Prince Frederick. A search of the vehicle revealed two concealed wooden bats and a Suboxone strip. A search of the driver, Linda Jean Sior, 51, revealed 19 Carisoprodol (Soma) pills in her pocket. Sior was placed under arrest and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center where she was charged with Concealing a Dangerous Weapon and CDS: Possession-Not Marijuana. On January 26, 2019, Deputy J. Ward conducted a traffic stop on Route 4 at Skinners Turn Road, Owings. While making contact with the driver, Tyron Anthony Dukes, 44, Deputy Ward detected a strong odor of marijuana emitting from the vehicle. Dukes admitted to having marijuana in the vehicle and advised he did not possess a valid driver’s license. The Calvert County Control Center advised Deputy Ward that Dukes was not licensed in any state and had a warrant through Virginia. Dukes was placed under arrest and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center where he was charged with CDS: Possession of Marijuana > 10 grams.