Say Hello to Chandler and Hope, the Stars of the Port Tobacco Bald Eagle Cam

The stars of the Port Tobacco Bald Eagle Cam officially have names! Say hello to Chandler and Hope – named by Leslie Davies-Hilliard.

Leslie proposed the names Chandler and Hope after the well-known estate in Port Tobacco, Chandler’s Hope. This estate was owned by the Chandler family, a distinguished first family in the Port Tobacco area. In the late 1600s, the area was then known as Chandler’s Town.

Congratulations to Leslie as well as Charles County Parks & Recreation’s other finalists and thank you to all who submitted names for the Port Tobacco Eagle Naming Contest.

View the Port Tobacco Bald Eagle Cam live at http://bit.ly/2BsKRzV.



<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>