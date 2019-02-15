Rae Celestine “Mommer” Garner, 87, of Hollywood, MD passed away February 7, 2019 surrounded by her loving family.

She was born August 14, 1931 in Mechanicsville, MD to the late Bernard Melvin Wood and Margaret Ann Pilkerton Wood.

Rae is a lifelong resident of St. Mary’s County. On (June 30, 1951) she married her beloved husband, Lawrence Raymond “Deedy” Garner. Together they celebrated over (54) year of marriage before his passing on May 25, 2006. She was a devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister and friend to many. Before she was married she was employed as a telephone operator and as a waitress at Hill’s Club. After raising her 17 children, she went to work at K-Mart running the “blue light” specials, a job she enjoyed because it involved working with many people. She was a great cook with her specialty being stuffed ham. She hosted many family and holiday dinners and Saturday night card games. She was extremely organized and loving. She dedicated her life to taking care of her family, especially her children and later her grandchildren. In addition to playing games and cards, she also enjoyed quilting, yard sales, dancing and supporting her family’s extra-curricular activities. Winter was her favorite season because she loved the snow.

Rae is survived by her children: Glenn James Garner of Hollywood, MD, Bonnie Rae Hetzel of Leonardtown, MD, Susan “Sudy” Combs of Callaway, MD, Laura Jean Dean of Hollywood, MD, Donald Edward Garner III of Pensacola, FL, Deanna Marie Faunce of Abell, MD, Rhonda Christine of Pickens, S.C., Jill Verlette Tennyson of Clements, MD, Melvin Darryl Garner of California, MD, Joseph Wade Garner of California, MD, Michelle Laurette Garner of Mechanicsville, MD, Gretchen Alane Garner of Hollywood, MD, Margaret Ann Joy of Hollywood, MD, Janet Lee Farrell of Chaptico, MD, Shannon Janelle Raymond of Park Hall, MD, and Tina Tamara Mundie of Greenville, S.C.; her siblings: Evelyn Arnold of Mechanicsville, MD, Julie Ann Matthews of Hollywood, MD, Charles Wood of Mechanicsville, MD, Jacqueline Dalton of Hollywood, MD, Janice Long of Mechanicsville, MD, Margaret Mary Burch of Charlotte Hall, MD, Beverly Pelczar of Mechanicsville, MD, Melva Rita Buckler of Mechanicsville, MD, Zach Wood of Mechanicsville, MD and Linda Reynolds, Mechanicsville, MD ; 32 grandchildren; and many extended family and friends. In addition to her parents and husband, she is also preceded in death by her son, Lawrence Raymond Garner; her sisters, Joyce Hammett and Imogene Burroughs and her brother, Richard “Dickie” Wood.

Family will receive friends on Monday, February 11, 2019 from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m., with a prayer service celebrated at 7:00 p.m., at Brinsfield Funeral Home, 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, Maryland 20650. On February 12, 2019 a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, 22375 Three Notch Road, Lexington Park, MD 20653. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.

Serving as pallbearers will be Billy Cusic, Korey Garner, Dallas Dean, Shane Tennyson, Joey Garner, Hunter Farrell, Chandler Raymond and Mason Robrecht. Honorary pallbearers will the grandchildren.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of St. Mary’s, P.O. Box 625, Leonardtown, MD 20650 and Hollywood Volunteer Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 79, Hollywood, MD 20636.

Condolences may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., Leonardtown, MD