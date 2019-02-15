Richard Allen Erickson, 75, of Simpsonville, SC passed away on February 9, 2019. Richard was born on July 7, 1943 in Bangor, ME to the late Christine Frances Erickson and Harold Allen Erickson.

Richard graduated in 1961 from West Aurora High School in Aurora, IL, went to West Aurora Junior College for some time and decided to enlist in the military – Navy Branch where he spent 4 years and trained as a jet mechanic and became Crew Chief on the F4 Phantom which landed him in Maryland where he met his wife Regina. Some of his jobs consisted of Pile Driving in Washington DC to help build the subway, Chief County Road Inspector in Southern Maryland as well as a delivery driver for Royal Cup Coffee. He then moved to So. Carolina in 2006 and worked at All American Tee Shirt Co. and volunteered his time and services with his K-9 dog Ziggy an Australian Shepherd at the Foot Hills Search and Rescue K-9 Unit.

Richard loved to play golf and enjoyed watching Nascar and sports, loved to be around his family but most of all spending time with the love of his life of 53 years, his wife Regina Erickson.

Richard is survived by his wife F. Regina Erickson of Simpsonville, SC, his daughter Lisa Marie Souder and her husband Robert Keith Souder of Charlotte Hall MD, his son Scott Allen Erickson of Simpsonville, SC, his half-sisters Judy Tait of N.C. and Jaye Spencer of Fla. Also surviving are his 3 grandchildren Kayla Rae Erickson, Adam Allen Erickson, Robert Trent Souder as well as 2 Great-grandchildren Evan Matthew Roisum Jr., and Elijah Matthew Roisum.

Family will receive friends on Thursday, February 14, 2019 at 10:00AM – 11:00AM for viewing at Brinsfield Funeral Home in Charlotte Hall, MD followed by a graveside service at Trinity Memorial Gardens, 3221 Mattawoman Beantown Rd, Waldorf Maryland 20601 at 11:30AM.

Flowers can be sent to Brinsfield Funeral Home at 30195 Three Notch Rd, Charlotte Hall Maryland, 20622. Memorial donations can be made to: Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation, 230 West Ohio Street, Chicago, IL. 60611, 888-733-6741