Ethel Louise Gainer, 72, of Mechanicsville passed away on February 10, 2019 at her home surrounded by her family. Ethel was born on December 30, 1946 in Leonardtown, Maryland to the late Lawrence Raley Buckler, Sr. and late Mary Catherine “Sis” Smith (Ryce).

Ethel was a graduate of Margaret Brent High School. She married David “Dave” Gainer on August 20, 1995. They celebrated over 23 years of marriage.

Ethel was the owner and operator of a fleet of school buses for St. Mary’s County Public Schools. She loved her career driving a school bus. She took great pride in her buses and the safety of the children for over 38 years, retiring in June, 2018. If she transported your child, you knew they would be in the best of care. She transported as many as three generations from the same family on her buses over the years.

Having the sweetest personality, Ethel was quickly adopted into Dave’s police department family making many friends who think so very highly of her. When Dave took up the hobby of flying airplanes with the Patuxent Aeromodeler’s Club, she quickly became a favorite spectator as she loved to make and bring treats for the guys.

Ethel will be dearly missed by her husband, children, extended family and friends, but our hearts are full knowing how fondly she will be remembered.

Ethel is survived by her husband, and four children, Catherine Stasch Guy (J.R.) of Mechanicsville, Joyce Stasch Seekford (David) of Mechanicsville, Mike Stasch, Jr. (Melanie) of Mechanicsville and David Joseph Gainer (Brandi) of Shady Side, Maryland. Also surviving are 3 siblings, 8 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her brother, Lawrence “Teeny” Buckler.

Ethel’s Life Celebration Memorial Service will be held on Friday, February 15, 2019 from 5pm to 8pm at Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: Hospice of St. Mary’s, Post Office Box 625, Leonardtown, MD 20650.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., Charlotte Hall, MD