Susan Flanders Pulliam, 73 of Lexington Park, MD passed away on February 10, 2019 surrounded by her loving family.

Born December 6, 1945 in Buffalo, NY, she was the daughter of the late William Flanders and Gloria (Bergman) Flanders.

Susan married the love of her life, Charles Kenneth Pulliam on February 17, 1965 in Fort Washington. They spent 48 wonderful years together before his passing in June of 2013. Susan was a dedicated employee of SAIC as a Secretary for 30 years where she made many lasting relationships. She enjoyed going on cruises, loved shopping, and her dog Sophie, but most of all she treasured spending time with family and friends.

Susan is survived by her children, Cher Wilson (Brian), of Hollywood, Michael Pulliam (Dawn), of Lexington Park, MD, and Kip Pulliam (Crystal), of Mechanicsville, MD; her brother, William Flanders, of Bowie, MD; four grandchildren, Grayson, Braydon, Kip Jr., and Molly Pulliam. She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband.

Family will receive friends on Saturday, February 16, 2019 from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. with a Memorial Service at 2:00 p.m. at Brinsfield Funeral Home, 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650. Celebration of Life will follow at the American Legion, Ridge MD.

In lieu of flowers; family has asked that donations be made to Hospice, P.O. Box 625, Leonardtown, MD 20650.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A. in Leonardtown, MD.